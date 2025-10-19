“Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react to Justin Fields being benched by Tyrod Taylor as Aaron Glenn’s men struggle vs. Panthers

NFL fans had a lot to say after Justin Fields was benched against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn replaced Fields at the start of the second half, insider Ian Rapoport reported. After seven weeks and zero wins, Glenn made a decision on his struggling quarterback.Many fans reacted to the decision on social media, with some even saying the Jets should trade for Shedeur Sanders and bench Glenn.&quot;The Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders,&quot; one fan said.Scott @HineyKinScottLINKThe Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders.&quot;Trade for Sanders,&quot; another fan said.@TheQBTruth | Ex-Free Safety @TheTruthQB24945LINKTrade for Sanders&quot;How do we bench Glenn??&quot; another fan said.AW0419 @Adubb0419LINKHow do we bench Glenn??Others wondered if this was the end of Justin Fields' career or if he was really the problem for the Jets.&quot;So close to Fields career done. Never been more right about a player,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Jeez pretty grim for Fields. I love Fields, one of the leagues good guys and pros. But think this might be his last chance at being a starter coming to an end unfortunately,&quot; another fan said.&quot;So Fields puts up 3 TD against the Steelers defense but gets benched against the Panthers? So it’s either Fields isn’t tha got, the Steelers defense is bad or both?&quot; another fan questioned.