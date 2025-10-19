  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react to Justin Fields being benched by Tyrod Taylor as Aaron Glenn’s men struggle vs. Panthers

“Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react to Justin Fields being benched by Tyrod Taylor as Aaron Glenn’s men struggle vs. Panthers

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:28 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
“Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders”: NFL fans react to Justin Fields being benched by Tyrod Taylor as Aaron Glenn’s men struggle vs. Panthers (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans had a lot to say after Justin Fields was benched against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn replaced Fields at the start of the second half, insider Ian Rapoport reported. After seven weeks and zero wins, Glenn made a decision on his struggling quarterback.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans reacted to the decision on social media, with some even saying the Jets should trade for Shedeur Sanders and bench Glenn.

"The Jets need to trade for Shedeur Sanders," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Trade for Sanders," another fan said.
Ad
"How do we bench Glenn??" another fan said.
Ad

Others wondered if this was the end of Justin Fields' career or if he was really the problem for the Jets.

"So close to Fields career done. Never been more right about a player," one fan said.
"Jeez pretty grim for Fields. I love Fields, one of the leagues good guys and pros. But think this might be his last chance at being a starter coming to an end unfortunately," another fan said.
"So Fields puts up 3 TD against the Steelers defense but gets benched against the Panthers? So it’s either Fields isn’t tha got, the Steelers defense is bad or both?" another fan questioned.
About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications