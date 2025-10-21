  • home icon
  "Next man up": Kristin Juszczyk reacts after giving "back up wife" hug to George Kittle as Claire disappears before 49ers game

"Next man up": Kristin Juszczyk reacts after giving "back up wife" hug to George Kittle as Claire disappears before 49ers game

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:59 GMT
Kristin Juszczyk reacts after giving &quot;back up wife&quot; hug to George Kittle as Claire disappears before 49ers game
Kristin Juszczyk reacts after giving "back up wife" hug to George Kittle as Claire disappears before 49ers game

George Kittle made his comeback during the San Francisco 49ers' 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He has been sidelined after suffering a torn hamstring in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

After the game, the veteran tight end walked to the sidelines to meet his wife Justin Kittle. Unfortunately, she was nowhere to be found. That is when his teammate Justin Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, stepped up to give George Kittle a warm family embrace.

The clip of Kittle hugging Kristin went viral on social media. The tight end shared it on his Instagram story and expressed his gratitude for the kind gesture.

"@kristinjuszczyk thank you for the backup wife hug!" Kittle wrote in the caption of the video.

Kittle&#039;s IG story
Kittle's IG story

Justin Juszczyk's wife reacted to the clip with a comment that read:

"Next man up,"
Comment on post
Comment on post

The Kittle and Juszczyk family shared a close friendship. Kristin and Claire also run a joint Instagram page called "Wife'd Up Mic'd Up", sharing several memorable moments with their husbands on the field.

Despite his return, George Kittle did not have any impact on the offense. He was targeted twice but had zero catches for the 49ers. Quarterback Mac Jones, who took over as the QB1 while Brock Purdy recovers from his injury, had an average game. He completed 17 of the 26 passes he attempted for 152 yards and one interception.

The 49ers found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to two rushing touchdowns by RB Christian McCaffrey. Placekicker Eddy Pineiro scored two field goals while succesfully converting the two extra point attempts to help his team secure the win.

George Kittle apologizes to fantasy managers for his lackluster comeback performance

In the post-game press conference, George Kittle acknowledged his catchless comeback game for the 49ers. He also apologized to fantasy managers to bet on him to have a successful outing in Week 7 against the Falcons.

"You know, personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought i was gonna have 150 yards and two touchdowns," Kittle said. "So sorry to fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me. My bad, but blame Kyle Shanahan, not me."
The veteran tight end, who signed a four-year extension worth $76.4 million in April, also praised the Falcons for their performance and efforts despite losing the game.

The 49ers are next scheduled to face the Houston Texans on Oct. 26 at 1:00 pm ET.

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
