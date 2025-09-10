  • home icon
  George Kittle's wife Claire drops 5-word reaction as Kristin Juszczyk's clothing brand launches new NFL-inspired outfits 

George Kittle's wife Claire drops 5-word reaction as Kristin Juszczyk's clothing brand launches new NFL-inspired outfits 

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 10, 2025 03:05 GMT
George Kittle's wife Claire drops 5-word reaction as Kristin Juszczyk (Image Source: Getty)

George Kittle's wife, Claire, reacted to Kristin Juszczyk's Off-Season brand's exclusive NFL-inspired collection. As the 2025 season kicked off last week, Juszczyk surprised her fans and launched an NFL-ready-to-wear collection.

Her brand shared a glimpse of the new collection in an Instagram post, and later, Claire Kittle reshared it on her social media handle, where she has around 401K followers.

The San Francisco 49ers' tight end's wife expressed her excitement for the collection with a five-word caption that read:

"Best drop yet coming tomorrow."

George Kittle's wife, Claire, reacts to Kristin Juszczyk's clothing brand's new NFL-inspired outfits/@clairekittle

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk share a strong bond and support each other. Last week, Claire reacted to the news about Off-Season's collaboration with the WNBA.

Kristin Juszczyk's brand, which she started earlier this year with Emma Grede, has expanded its wings and ventured into basketball as well. Claire reshared an Instagram post with a motivational caption for her best friend:

"For the ones in the back!!"
Claire Kittle supporting Kristin Juszczyk's apparel brand/@clairekittle

During the NFL offseason, Kittle and Juszczyk spent quality time together. They had a fun-filled, adventurous outing along with their husbands at Lake Tahoe. Moreover, ahead of the start of the new NFL season, they caught attention at the 49ers Ladies Bash.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, drops custom-made gameday outfit

Claire Kittle shared a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday, featuring a few pictures from her season-opening outing. She was seen in a custom-made outfit to cheer for her beau.

"IGYB @gkittle," she wrote.
Kittle wore a stylish white top with her husband's jersey number "85" printed on it in red and white on the front. She paired the top with light blue denim capri pants and a white cap that had the text:

"All gas no brakes."

She completed her look with some jewelry. She wore two pendants, one with "NFL" on it and another with "85", along with a few bracelets and rings. She opted for orange sandals. In the second slide of the post, she posed with her husband.

The Niners faced the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and started their campaign with a 17-13 win. Kittle and Co. face the New Orleans Saints next at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

