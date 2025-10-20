Stefon Diggs' gf Cardi B drops 2-word reaction to Kim Kardashian's viral IG video with rapper's latest song "Check Please"

  • home icon
By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 19:48 GMT
Cardi B shared her excitement for Kim Kardashian using her song. (Photos via Getty Images)
Stefon Diggs' girlfriend, Cardi B, is sharing her admiration for Kim Kardashian's latest move. The reality star and entrepreneur shared a glimpse of her latest photo shoot in a post on her Instagram Story. Kardashian used Cardi B's song, "Check Please" as the background song for her story.

Cardi B reshared the post on her own Instagram Story, sharing her admiration for Kardashian's nod to her music and the current zodiac sign. Kim Kardashian wore a purple top with bows in the front along with black pants as she posed for the photos for this photo shoot.

"Queen Libra (crown emoji)" Cardi B commented on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story.

Cardi B's response to Kim Kardashian using her song. (Photo via Cardi B's Instagram Story)

"Check Please" is one of the songs off of Cardi B's latest album "AM I THE DRAMA?" that was released in September. The rapper has been traveling across the United States to celebrate the launch of the album and promote her latest work.

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B expecting first child together this winter

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B began dating in early 2025 and in May confirmed their relationship on social media. In September, just before the release of her latest album, Cardi B announced that she was expecting her fourth child, her first child with Diggs.

The rapper didn't give an exact due date for her pregnancy but, she did say that her baby will be born before the start of her next tour in February.

Before she began dating the New England Patriots wide receiver, Cardi B was married to fellow rapper Offset since 2017. Together they have three children, daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave.

Stefon Diggs is in the midst of his first season with the New England Patriots. He suffered an ACL injury in his lone season with the Houston Texans last season. In seven games so far this season, the New England Patriots wide receiver has 39 catches for a total of 456 receiving yards, still looking for his first touchdown of the season.

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Edited by Bethany Cohen
