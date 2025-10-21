Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson drops 2-word reaction as Lions RB hits 22mph for 78-yard TD vs. Bucs

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, reacted to the NFL star's impressive performance in Week 7 as the Detroit Lions played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Gibbs, who is playing his third season with the team, caught the attention with his phenomenal game. He made a 78-yard touchdown to help the Lions take a 14-0 lead.

His girlfriend attended the game and shared an Instagram video reacting to his impressive play. She posted a video from the stadium with a two-word caption:

"TOUCHDOWN JAHHHH"

Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson's reaction as Lions RB hits 22mph for 78-yard TD vs. Bucs/@nicoleemadisyn

It was Jahmyr Gibbs' fifth rushing touchdown of the season. He is enjoying a decent season and recordinf 390 yards in rushing and four touchdowns and one touchdown in receiving in the last six games.

The Detroit Lions played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after their loss against the Kansas City Chiefs 30-17 in Week 6.

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, opts for all-black outfit for gameday

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, attended this week’s NFL game in an all-black outfit. She posted pictures and videos of her outing on Instagram.

In one of the snaps, she posed with Penei Sewell's wife Isabelle, twinning in matching outfits. She shared a candid snap of them talking on the field with a three-word caption:

"Sparkling for MNF," Nicole wrote.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson's IG story/@nicoleemadisyn

Isabelle wore a black shining outfit while Anderson opted for a black hoodie and matching pants.

In one of the stories, she shared her hairstyle for the outing. She posted a mirror selfie in a white tank top from a hair salon.

"Baby trim & straight hair fit today are the best," Nicole wrote.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ GF Nicole Anderson's IG story/@nicoleemadisyn

Jahmyr Gibbs' girlfriend shares a strong bond with Isabelle and had previously twinned with her in blue track pants for the Lions' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

The Lions started the season with a loss against Green Bay Packers, but won four consecutive games before their loss against Chiefs last Sunday.

