Jahmyr Gibbs' GF Nicole Anderson twins with Penei Sewell's wife Isabelle in sky blue tracksuit: [PIC]

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 91 yards, scoring a touchdown on 15 carries during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. Supporting him from the stands was his girlfriend, Nicole Anderson, who was wearing a sky blue cord tracksuit. It matched with offensive tackle Penei Sewell’s wife Isabelle’s outfit, who posed for a picture with Anderson.Anderson shared several photos from the day on Instagram on Monday, writing:“Busy on Sundays 🦁💙” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnderson works as a real estate agent with Keller Williams North Shore West in Birmingham, Michigan. She is also signed as a model with The Industry. Born in 2001, Anderson is of half-Korean and half-Swedish descent and grew up in the Chicago suburbs.She and Jahmyr Gibbs started dating in early 2023, though it’s not known exactly how they met. Their relationship became public in April 2023 when Anderson posted a TikTok video with a caption that said she had planned on staying single but “caught feelings.”Since then, Nicole has been a staple at Lions games, often wearing Gibbs’ name and number.How did Jahmyr Gibbs’ Lions do on Sunday?The Detroit Lions beat the Cleveland Browns 34-10, and while the offense wasn’t at its sharpest, the team still made some excellent plays.Jahmyr Gibbs led the ground game and made an 8-yard rushing touchdown after Cleveland took an early lead. Gibbs outran the total rushing yards of each of the Browns’ first three opponents this season.Quarterback Jared Goff had a quiet game statistically, going 16-of-27 for 168 yards, but his connect with Amon-Ra St. Brown played an important role. Goff threw two touchdown passes to St. Brown, a 2-yard score before halftime and an 8-yarder in the fourth quarter.Kalif Raymond returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. On defense, Aidan Hutchinson recorded a sack and a forced fumble.The Lions’ defense intercepted Browns quarterback Joe Flacco twice in the first half and forced a fumble in the fourth. Detroit turned those three takeaways into 17 points.Cleveland started with an 88-yard touchdown drive, but its offense managed only 44 yards in the rest of the first half. The Browns finished the game with 249 total yards, averaging 3.8 yards per play.