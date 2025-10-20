"They're too Josh Allen-centric": NFL analyst Chris Simms sounds alarm for Bills with "holes in the team"

Chris Simms said the Bills are leaning heavily on Josh Allen to make up for a roster lacking elite offensive weapons and a vulnerable defense.

The NFL analyst assessed Buffalo’s 4-2 start after consecutive primetime losses pushed the team behind New England in the AFC East standings. Allen, last season’s MVP, was celebrated for carrying the offense despite posting inferior numbers than Lamar Jackson.

Simms questioned on Sunday whether the roster construction is sustainable deep into the season.

"They're too Josh Allen-centric, as you see, it's always Josh Allen," Simms said, via the “Up & Adams” show.

"You better score a lot of points so we can get ahead and you can save our defense. You got to make magic happen, right? We don't have a superstar receiver who we can put frame a game plan around. They run the ball well, and they have a good offensive line, but it is too much on Josh Allen."

The Bills punted six times in the Week 6 loss to Atlanta. It was the eighth time that has happened since the 2019 postseason.

Buffalo came up empty on three second-half drives with a chance to tie the game at 21, gaining only 39 yards. Allen has been sacked 12 times through six games after taking 14 all of last year.

Chris Simms questions defensive construction around Josh Allen

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Chris Simms pointed to the defense as a key concern, saying Buffalo lacks the personnel to run Sean McDermott’s scheme without exposing major weaknesses elsewhere.

"I'm not in love with their defense," Simms said on Sunday, via the “Up & Adams” show.

"Their defensive scheme, the way they're coached is really good. They have to overplay the run game to such an extent that now they're in such a bad spot in the pass game, and they don't have great cover corners like that, to where they have issues there too. So I like Buffalo. I know they're gonna be a pain in the butt, but there's holes in their football team."

The numbers reflect those issues. The Bills allow 5.8 yards per rush and 3.9 yards after contact. They have conceded nine rushing touchdowns, trailing only Tennessee.

Overcompensating against the run has highlighted cornerback struggles. Tre’Davious White has allowed 11 receptions on 15 targets for 114 yards and one score while committing four penalties. Christian Benford has surrendered 18 catches on 28 targets for 174 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching, Buffalo has been linked to potential receiver targets, including Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

The Bills travel to Carolina after the bye before hosting Kansas City in Week 9.

