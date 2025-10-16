"Get Josh Allen his WR": NFL fans react to Chris Olave trade rumors amid Bills' interest in Saints star

With the NFL trade deadline inching closer, the rumor mill has been churning about Chris Olave being on the trade block. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver has been gaining buzz about potentially parting ways with the franchise.According to a tweet by Polymarket Football on Wednesday, teams like the Steelers, Patriots, and the Buffalo Bills have allegedly shown interest in acquiring Chris Olave. Josh Allen's team, in particular, is in dire need of a talented WR1 to supplement the quarterback on the offense.Fans on social media shared their thoughts on the Saints wide receiver potentially joining the Bills.Sportbook.AG @Sportsbookag_LINK@PolymarketBlitz Get Josh Allen his WRD @DontBetOnTatumLINK@PolymarketBlitz Josh Allen said get him a WR or he's retiring to spend more time with his superstar actress wifeGlen Spencer - Formally Gman @Geeme1097LINK@PolymarketBlitz @bills_opinions The Bills have shown interest or the Bills fans have shown interest?Jesse Hamilton @Nevermore916LINK@PolymarketBlitz Bills won’t offer enough and he’ll end up in New EnglandMarco So Smooth @MarkDaAceLINK@PolymarketBlitz He would be perfect for the Bills. They desperately need a WR1rickbrownbasketball @rickbrownbaske1LINK@PolymarketBlitz Im a steelers fan but i hope the bills get him, he'll be wasted in pittThe Saints acquired Olave with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. So far in four seasons, he has recorded 2,907 yards and 11 TDs receiving for the team.This season, the wide receiver has played in all six games as Kellen Moore's team could muster only a 1-5 record. Olave has tallied a total of 342 yards and one touchdown receiving with 39 receptions to his name.Josh Allen and the Bills started the season strong with a four-game winning streak. However, they lost the last two games against the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.The offense struggled to create opportunities in these games because of the lack of a reliable option for the quarterback in the wide receiver room. Thus, with a consistent option like Chris Olave, the Bills might have a better chance of competing for the AFC championship and potentially making a Super Bowl run this season.Chris Olave injury updateThe wide receiver played throughout the entire Week 6 showdown against the New England Patriots. He recorded 98 receiving yards for six receptions while the Saints suffered a humiliating 25-19 loss at home.According to the team's first injury report of the week, Chris Olave is currently dealing with a hip injury. He was limited during the Saints' practice session on Wednesday. He is, however, expected to be ready for their Week 7 showdown against the Chicago Bears on Oct.19.Apart from him, CB Alontae Taylor and DT John Ridgeway III were also limited during practice. Running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Isaac Yiadom did not participate, raising questions about their availability for the showdown against the Bears.Will Chris Olave be traded by the Saints before the deadline on Nov.4?