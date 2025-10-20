  • home icon
  Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shares post-game glamor with Packers after win over Cardinals

Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone shares post-game glamor with Packers after win over Cardinals

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:41 GMT
Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shared gameday photos after the win. - Source: Getty

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road on Sunday afternoon. Love had the support of his wife, Ronika Stone, who was in attendance at State Farm Stadium.

Stone shared snapshots from her gameday experience in a post on her Instagram Story. The professional volleyball player celebrated the win with friends in selfies from the game.

Ronika Stone showed off her gameday photos. (Photos via Ronika Stone's Instagram Story)

She also shared a photo alongside Jordan Love who she met up with after the game. The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 19 of 29 attempted passes and threw for 179 passing yards and one touchdown. Love also rushed on four occasions for 22 yards.

Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone featured in latest Abercrombie campaign

Abercrombie & Fitch recently teamed up with some of the NFL's leading ladies for a new campaign. The ad is geared towards the female fan base and features some of the biggest names involved in all sports.

Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, who is a professional volleyball player, recently shared a glimpse of her photos from the ad campaign. She shared the photos in a post on Instagram and gave insight into her own journey through the world of sports.

"I’ve carved out my own path and built a life and career defined by my own ambition. Showing up with confidence, presence and authenticity—that’s what it means to be In Your Own League. On the court, off the court and every day. So proud to partner with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating women changing the game," Stone wrote.
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo and Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder also appear in the Abercrombie & Fitch campaign.

Stone began dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback in June 2020. Love proposed to Stone in June 2024 while they were vacationing in Europe. The couple tied the knot in their home state of California in June. They then took off to the Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon ahead of the start of NFL training camp.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
