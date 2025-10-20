Jordan Love’s wife Ronika Stone shares post-game glamor with Packers after win over Cardinals

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road on Sunday afternoon. Love had the support of his wife, Ronika Stone, who was in attendance at State Farm Stadium.Stone shared snapshots from her gameday experience in a post on her Instagram Story. The professional volleyball player celebrated the win with friends in selfies from the game. Ronika Stone showed off her gameday photos. (Photos via Ronika Stone's Instagram Story)She also shared a photo alongside Jordan Love who she met up with after the game. The Green Bay Packers quarterback completed 19 of 29 attempted passes and threw for 179 passing yards and one touchdown. Love also rushed on four occasions for 22 yards.Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone featured in latest Abercrombie campaignAbercrombie &amp; Fitch recently teamed up with some of the NFL's leading ladies for a new campaign. The ad is geared towards the female fan base and features some of the biggest names involved in all sports.Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone, who is a professional volleyball player, recently shared a glimpse of her photos from the ad campaign. She shared the photos in a post on Instagram and gave insight into her own journey through the world of sports. &quot;I’ve carved out my own path and built a life and career defined by my own ambition. Showing up with confidence, presence and authenticity—that’s what it means to be In Your Own League. On the court, off the court and every day. So proud to partner with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating women changing the game,&quot; Stone wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo and Jake Ferguson's fiancee, Haley Cavinder also appear in the Abercrombie &amp; Fitch campaign.Stone began dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback in June 2020. Love proposed to Stone in June 2024 while they were vacationing in Europe. The couple tied the knot in their home state of California in June. They then took off to the Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon ahead of the start of NFL training camp.