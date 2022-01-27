5 retirements in NFL Super Bowl era that shocked the world ft. Sean Payton

Sometimes NFL players and coaches shock the world and retire unexpectedly. Whether it be for health concerns or other reasons, early retirement is usually hard to predict. It also often times leaves the team they retired from in a difficult spot because they were planning to have their services for a while longer. Here are five such cases in NFL history.

Shocking early retirements from the NFL

#1 - Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton shocked the football world when he recently stepped away from the New Orleans Saints. He spent 15 years with the team while winning one Super Bowl ring. He has an impressive 161-97 overall record as head coach.

NFL @NFL



had a tall task to help not only repair a franchise, but an entire city in the 2006 season. (THREAD ) After the 2005 season, when the @Saints were displaced from New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13, New Orleans hired a first time head coach. @SeanPayton had a tall task to help not only repair a franchise, but an entire city in the 2006 season. (THREAD After the 2005 season, when the @Saints were displaced from New Orleans due to Hurricane Katrina and finished 3-13, New Orleans hired a first time head coach. @SeanPayton had a tall task to help not only repair a franchise, but an entire city in the 2006 season. (THREAD ⬇️) https://t.co/CINPji4m4W

The Saints barely missed out on the playoffs by one game in the 2021 NFL season. They were preparing for an offseason with a difficult salary cap situation, so maybe Payton wasn't interested in participating in a potential rebuild.

#2 - Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

When Andrew Luck retired from the Indianapolis Colts at just 29 years, it was one of the most shocking news stories in recent sports history. He was at the top of his game and in the prime of his career.

Beerly Football @BeerlyFootball How good would the Colts be this year if they had Andrew Luck How good would the Colts be this year if they had Andrew Luck 💪💪 https://t.co/MBK2IH0tHh

He threw for 171 touchdowns in just 86 career games played. He also made the playoffs four times in six years. He was among the best quarterbacks in the league and was riding an upwards trajectory when he stepped away because of ongoing health concerns.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland