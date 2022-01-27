5 retirements in NFL Super Bowl era that shocked the world ft. Sean Payton

Sometimes NFL players and coaches shock the world and retire unexpectedly. Whether it be for health concerns or other reasons, early retirement is usually hard to predict. It also often times leaves the team they retired from in a difficult spot because they were planning to have their services for a while longer. Here are five such cases in NFL history.
Shocking early retirements from the NFL
#1 - Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton shocked the football world when he recently stepped away from the New Orleans Saints. He spent 15 years with the team while winning one Super Bowl ring. He has an impressive 161-97 overall record as head coach.
The Saints barely missed out on the playoffs by one game in the 2021 NFL season. They were preparing for an offseason with a difficult salary cap situation, so maybe Payton wasn't interested in participating in a potential rebuild.
#2 - Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
When Andrew Luck retired from the Indianapolis Colts at just 29 years, it was one of the most shocking news stories in recent sports history. He was at the top of his game and in the prime of his career.
He threw for 171 touchdowns in just 86 career games played. He also made the playoffs four times in six years. He was among the best quarterbacks in the league and was riding an upwards trajectory when he stepped away because of ongoing health concerns.