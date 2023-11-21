5 richest NFL cheerleaders of all time feat. Teri Hatcher

NFL cheerleaders are well-known for their vibrant and lively on-field antics. Their specialty is to encourage and energize their team's on-field actions.

For players, spectators and fans alike, these cheerleaders' displays are typically vivacious, enjoyable and thrilling. Depending on the teams, they are bound by varied guidelines and regulations even though their jobs are generally identical across the league. Nevertheless, their principal function is to uplift the audience's spirits.

The salary of an NFL cheerleader is determined by many factors. First of all, experience is important, as some cheerleaders are more skilled than others.

Furthermore, some typically pay their cheerleaders more. Because NFL cheerleader compensation contracts are between the cheerleader and the organization, bargaining skills are especially important. Most of NFL cheerleaders do temporary jobs in modeling and acting, among others.

On that note, here's a look at the five wealthiest cheerleaders in league history:

Who are the top 5 richest NFL cheerleaders?

#1 Teri Hatcher - $50 million

Actress Terri Hatcher is well-known to many fans because to her portrayal of Susan Mayers in the popular television series Desperate Housewives.

In the 1980s, Hatcher was a cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers before becoming a well-known actress. The 58-year-old's estimated net worth is above $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Hatcher has made appearances in well-known motion pictures and TV shows. She played Paris Carver in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" in 1997 and a big role in the popular television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in 1993.

#2 Stacy Keibler - $25 million

Stacy Keibler is most known for her work in professional wrestling, but in 1997, at the age of 18, she was a cheerleader for the Baltimore Ravens.

Along with being a model, Keibler has had tiny parts in television series and films including Dancing with the Stars and How I Met Your Mother. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of about $25 million.

#3 Lisa Guerrero - $18 million

Lisa Guerrero works as a model, artist, actress and journalist. She did, however, first pursue a career in cheerleading.

In the 1980s, Guerrero began her career as a cheerleader for the NFL team Los Angeles Rams. After leaving them, she worked as an entertainment consultant for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Guerrero is now a sports reporter and has acted in many films, including Sunset Beach, Southland and the superhero thriller Batman Returns. Guerrero's estimated net worth is $18 million, according to Popular Net Worth.

#4 Charisma Carpenter - $4 million

Charisma Carpenter is a television actress. Although she has appeared in many well-known television shows, Cordelia Chase from the iconic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer is arguably her most well-known role.

Her roles in television shows like Veronica Mars, Charmed, The Lying Game and the Expendables film series may also have made her well-known to many. Apart from performing, Carpenter used to be a cheerleader and a model.

In the early 1990s, she had a brief career as a professional cheerleader for the San Diego Chargers. Charisma Carpenter is estimated to be worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

#5 Brandi Redmond - $3.5 million

Former cheerleader Brandi Redmond regularly donates to charities and is the wife of Bryan Redmond, the Chief of Acquisitions and founding head of Sun Resorts International.

Redmond, who previously enjoyed a great career as a cheerleader for the NFL team Dallas Cowboys, has never shied away from expressing her affection for the team.

The reality TV personality co-starred with Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, and LeeAnne Locken in the 2016 season of Real Housewives of Dallas. Along with her husband's sister, she also owns an online clothes store called Brandi Land.

Redmond's net worth, as estimated by Wealthy Genius, is $3.5 million.