5 ridiculous NFL taunting penalties so far in the 2021 season

The NFL taunting penalties are adding up, testing the patience of the fans. The purpose of the taunting penalty, if at all required, should have been to clamp down on celebrations that show bad sportsmanship. However, the current NFL taunting penalties seem to be clamping down on anything related to mild exuberance or laying down a marker to the opposing team on the field. In this article, we look at some of the most horrendous NFL taunting penalties of the 2021 season.

#1 - Cassius Marsh, Chicago Bears versus Pittsburgh Steelers

The most recent NFL taunting penalty might just be the most outrageous overzealousness seen on the part of the officials. After sacking Ben Roethlisberger, all Cassius Marsh did was stare at the Pittsburgh Steelers players who were coming onto the pitch. No words were exchanged, no insults were thrown. Yet a flag was raised and instead of the sack leading to a turnover, it led to an automatic first down for the the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the game that they would go on to win by two points. This is how the NFL justified it.

#2 - Mike Edwards, Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Atlanta Falcons

Mike Edwards had a pass deflection and caught an interception. He then ran into the endzone pursued by his teammates. The pick six should have been the highlight of his game. Instead, for daring to turn around and celebrate with his teammates as he crossed into the endzone, his name got added to the list of NFL taunting penalties.

Keaton @Bogosianorris Mike Edwards got a taunting penalty for



*checks notes*



Running backwards into the endzone Mike Edwards got a taunting penalty for*checks notes*Running backwards into the endzone https://t.co/3Njsbq5SYI

#3 - Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders versus Los Angeles Chargers

Darren Waller made the crucial mistake of taunting the turf. While looking at no one in particular, he spiked the ball. However, because he was in the general vicinity of opposition players, somehow this got classified among NFL taunting penalties.

Alex Micheletti @AlexMicheletti Seriously how is this taunting by Darren Waller??! Seriously how is this taunting by Darren Waller??! https://t.co/JcZRNJqMoU

#4 - Jordan Akins, Houston Texans versus Cleveland Browns

Jordan Akins must have been pumped to get the first reception of Davis Mills' career. However, he committed the cardinal sin of throwing the ball to the turn surrounded by Cleveland Browns players on the sideline near him. He was neither antagonistic towards anybody, nor did he direct his actions at anyone. It was still sufficient to be added to the list of NFL taunting penalties.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown Jordan Akins snags the first completion of Davis Mills' career Jordan Akins snags the first completion of Davis Mills' career https://t.co/shPLgRIWzh

#5 - Elijhaa Penny, New York Giants versus Kansas City Chiefs

The game was tied at 17-17 in the fourth quarter and Elijhaa Penny had just got a first down. He did not even celebrate. Rather, as is customary throughout the league, he pointed his hands forward, mimicking the motion of the first down signal. Because some Chiefs players were standing that way, he earned himself one of the NFL taunting penalties.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PFF @PFF This was called for taunting 🤦‍♂️

This was called for taunting 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/FHVLsndbPU

Edited by Piyush Bisht