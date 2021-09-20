What is the NFL taunting rule? Why do players get flagged for celebrating?

The 2021 season has seen players getting flagged for taunting? Why has this become an offense?

The NFL rulebook changes practically every season to help protect football players. However, some rule changes come across as ridiculous in the eyes of fans and players alike.

The NFL's rules about player celebrations have become a hot topic as of late. Taunting and getting into a player or coach's face should not be allowed, but for an NFL player to be excited about a play they just secured and flagged for celebrating that play is considered by some as overkill.

Why has the taunting rule changed so much?

Players used to be able to celebrate without receiving any kind of recourse. Many scoring players would run to the endzone goal post and dunk the ball, but now that is seen as unsportsmanlike.

Some types of celebration are now cause for a penalty. Getting into the face of your opponent is now not accepted.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Here are some of the taunting penalties called on Sunday. This stuff is a disaster. It has to stop. Here are some of the taunting penalties called on Sunday. This stuff is a disaster. It has to stop. https://t.co/DFC1VtZHe6

The NFL seems to think that players' feelings will be hurt for their opponents celebrating a play. The above video showcases some of the penalties that players are beginning to incur during games.

Jordan Akins, a tight end from the Houston Texans, was able to achieve an important first down. He merely spun the ball to the ground for that play and was flagged.

Akins had not been in anyone's face or even looked at the other team in any way, but was still flagged for this minor occurrence.

The NFL is full of grown men who play a very physical sport, and tensions run high, especially when rival teams go against one another. These players are also professionals and would not do things to jeopardize their careers.

Being happy about making a play should not be an offense that requires discipline. The NFL is taking things to a newer and scarier level. If any player has two unsportsmanlike penalties, they will be ejected from the game.

NFLPA @NFLPA

Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep: For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep: nflpa.com/rulesresponse For those who aren't a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren't either.

Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep: nflpa.com/rulesresponse. https://t.co/M4mvNkrm99

Teaching the youth of the world to respect your opponent is something that should always happen, but that doesn't mean the NFL should be the ones attempting to portray that by flagging players for dancing or spinning a ball on the ground.

Much like the reviewable pass interference call rule, this is one offense that should be looked at and done away with. It would appear that the National Football League Players Association has been having ongoing talks about the taunting rules as well.

Celebrations have and always will be a part of football. Instigating fights is not welcome, but celebrating shouldn't be the reason a team is flagged for taunting.

