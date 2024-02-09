5 San Francisco 49ers facts you haven't heard of ahead of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2024 on Sunday. Brock Purdy and Co. have a huge task ahead, as they're looking to prevent Patrick Mahomes and Co. from going back-to-back.

Ahead of the big game, we look at five facts you might not have heard about the 49ers. So, without further ado, let's get to them:

Why is the San Francisco franchise called the 49ers?'

The first fact on our list is the origin of the "49ers" name. According to AS, the San Francisco 49ers team name is a nod to history.

The California Gold Rush started in 1848, but it took a year for news to break out. Hence, by the time 1849 rolled around, thousands of fortune hunters had touched base in Northern California to mine for gold.

The miners who came that year faced very favorable odds of getting rich. They were early at the scene, and there was plenty of gold. Furthermore, there were no taxes or land rights disputes for the time being, as California was yet to become a state.

Those miners were known as the "forty-niners," the name was a primary pick for the football team when it was founded. The name has stood the test of time, and San Francisco has primarily embraced the name.

Five more San Francisco 49ers facts ahead of Super Bowl 58

Here are five more facts about the 2024 Super Bowl finalists:

#1 The 49ers have played home games at Candlestick Park and Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers previously played home games at the legendary Candlestick Park. However, the team moved to Levi's Stadium in 2014, providing a state-of-the-art venue for future 49ers fixtures.

#2 The San Francisco 49ers do not like the Seattle Seahawks

Remember the legendary battles of Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll? That's right, there's always been a backstory. The rivalry between the 49ers and the Seahawks is one of the most storied in the NFL, with both franchises battling for divisional supremacy.

#3 The 49ers are an elite quarterback hub

From Joe Montana to Steve Young and now Brock Purdy, the 49ers have been blessed with an array of elite quarterbacks leading their offense over the years.

#4 The San Francisco 49ers joined the NFL in 1950

The 49ers were founded in 1946 as an All-America Football Conference charter member. They entered the National Football League in 1950.

#5 Jerry Rice is the all-time leading scorer San Francisco 49ers

The legendary wide receiver scored 1,130 points during his career with the franchise.