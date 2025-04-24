5 sleeper draft prospects who could sneak into Round 1 feat. Jalen Milroe

Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursaday night in Green Bay. All prospects have various projections for where they are generally expected to be picked, but every year includes some surprises that go well ahead of where most predict them to. Here are five potential candidates to sneak into the first round, despite their current projections.
Round 1 sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
#1 - TreVeyon Henderson
TreVeyon Henderson has been climbing up draft boards throughout the offseason process. He has been consistently impressive in his workouts, showing off the dynamic versatility and all of the physical tools to potentially be a true workhorse running back at the next level. This position often gets overlooked in Round 1, but a team in need of backfield help may grab him on day one.
#2 - Landon Jackson
Landon Jackson is currently projected to be a second-round pick this year, but he could slide up into being a day-one selection. His position on the edge of a defense is always among the most popular for teams to target early on in any draft. His physical upside and solid collegiate career suggest that a team may take a shot on him earlier than expected.
#3 - Jalen Milroe
Jalen Milroe is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He was absolutely dominant as a rusher during his college football career, but his passing efficiency appears to be a major red flag. Some have projected that his ceiling could be similar to Lamar Jackson, so if a team believes this to be true, he could be worth a shot in the first round.
#4 - Luther Burden III
Luther Burden III was previously projected to potentially be the first wide receiver selected this year at one point. His stock has seemingly fallen as the draft gets closer, partially due to his noticable decline in production for his final collegiate season. He still brings a ton of upside to an extremely important position, so his atheltic gifts could get him back into Round 1, despite having a second-round projection now.
#5 - Tyler Shough
Tyler Shough may appear to be a longshot to be picked in the first round, but last year's draft results suggest that it's possible. Six quarterbacks were taken among the first 12 picks and three of them were projected outside of Round 1. The unmatched importance of finding a franchise quarterback can often result in them being overdrafted, so a desperate team may grab Shough if the other options are drafted earlier.
