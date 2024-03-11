5 sneaky-good free agency deals that could have a domino effect feat. Kendrick Bourne to Patriots

Free agency is only in its earliest stage for the NFL, so teams haven't been able to sign much of the top players. They can re-sign them or add players who've been released, but there have already been good moves made in the midst of that. Several of them could surprise fans with how impactful they are and they could have a wide-ranging impact on the rest of the league.

Sneaky good signings that will have an impact on the NFL

5) Baker Mayfield to Bucs

Baker Mayfield returned to the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back Baker Mayfield for three years and $100 million. Without his star offensive coordinator, things may be different, but this is a big deal for the QB market. Mayfield signed for about $33 million AAV, and that could drive the price tag for Kirk Cousins up. It might also impact the trade value of other quarterbacks who might be on the move this offseason.

4) Russell Wilson to Steelers

Russell Wilson was always likely to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers. They need a quarterback badly and don't have the assets to sink into someone like Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins. This is a good move that at the very least allows them to cheaply mentor Kenny Pickett to see if he can develop better. It may also impact how other veteran QBs are treated. It won't affect Cousins, but players like Jimmy Garoppolo and other released veterans will feel the fallout.

3) Kevin Byard to Bears

Kevin Byard signed with the Bears

This is a great signing for the Chicago Bears. Kevin Byard is a good safety who was traded for last season. It didn't work out, and they got him on a bit of a discount. It will impact how safeties are viewed in trade scenarios and it will alter the overall safety market, which has players like Justin Simmons and Jordan Poyer in it. This is, roughly, what teams will want to pay for veteran safeties this season.

2) Kendrick Bourne to New England

The New England Patriots did well to bring back one of their best weapons. The offense needs an overhaul badly, but this move allows them to keep a good wide receiver for their rookie QB, presuming they draft one. He's a veteran and he's pretty talented, so it's a great deal at roughly $6.5 AAV. This opens things up for the rest of their salary cap and gives them a foundation in the passing game to build upon.

1) Andre James to Raiders

Andre James went back to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made perhaps their best signing off the offseason in bringing back center Andre James. He's one of the top centers that was theoretically available. It's a very deep center class in the draft, but James is good and brings some continuity to an offense that desperately needs it. This impacts a ton of teams who will be in the market for a center soon.