5 Stadiums you completely forgot hosted NFL games

Over the past several decades, the NFL has taken over Major League Baseball as America's favorite sport. Football has become an essential part of American culture. However, as the game continues to grow, so does its fanbase. Heading into the 2022 season, the NFL has truly become a global game.

With games in England, Germany and Mexico this season, the NFL is attempting to establish itself as a worldwide entity. Having said that, we are used to seeing stadiums in London and Mexico City packed with fans, and there have been several past locations that have hosted NFL games that are lost to time.

NFL Exhibition Stadium, Toronto Canada

Todd Radom @ToddRadom Pandemic photo dump of the day: a trip to Toronto's Exhibition Stadium in 1988. We had a very unique view behind the right field fence. Also a roller coaster, metal benches, and seagulls. Pandemic photo dump of the day: a trip to Toronto's Exhibition Stadium in 1988. We had a very unique view behind the right field fence. Also a roller coaster, metal benches, and seagulls. https://t.co/GfSGIUHxux

The former home to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has held many blockbuster events. But one event that may have slipped through the cracks in time was an interleague game played between the NFL's Chicago Cardinals and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. Interestingly, they played under CFL rules in the first half, and NFL rules in the second half.

Korakuen Stadium, Tokyo Japan

Jason Coskrey @JCoskrey There's a picture of Tokyo Dome and Korakuen Stadium, before it was torn down, outside #kyojin http://t.co/RRgqVFSw8h There's a picture of Tokyo Dome and Korakuen Stadium, before it was torn down, outside #kyojin http://t.co/RRgqVFSw8h

The first ever game to be played outside of North America, say the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the San Diego Chargers in an exhibition game in front of 38,000 people. The NFL would make later trips to Tokyo, playing in the Tokyo Dome in the late 80s and 90s but this was the only game to be played at this legendary stadium.

Ullevi Stadium, Gotheberg, Sweden

Ullevi Stadium in Sweden

Before making regular visits to Europe, the NFL played an exhibition game in 1988 between the Minnesota Vikings (of course) and the Chicago Bears. The Vikings defeated the Bears in that game in front of the real Vikings.

Estadi Stadium, Barcelona Spain

Estadi Stadium in Barcelona Spain

A huge part of Barcelona's past Olympic bids, the Estadi Stadium saw many big events in the world of football, but of the European variety. The NFL played a game there in 1994, which saw the Los Angeles Raiders defeat the Denver Broncos in overtime.

Stadium Australia, Sydney Australia

Stadium Australia in Sydney Australia

This integral part of the Australian sports scene has seen a variety of sports played on its field, including rugby league, rugby union, cricket, soccer and Australian football. In 1999, the stadium played host to an exhibition game between the Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far