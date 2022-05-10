NFL Schedule 2022: 5 Teams that will travel the most during regular season

The entire schedule of games for the 2022 NFL season is set to be officially released on Thursday, May 12th. Every team already knows their opponents and the locations in which they will be facing them, but the dates of those games have yet to be announced. There are a few exceptions to this, such as international games.

All 32 NFL teams will travel around the country for their road games during the 2022 season and some teams will travel across the world to different countries for international games. Here are the five teams who will record the most distance traveled for their games away from home, measured by linear mileage.

Longest trips by NFL teams in 2022

#5 - New Orleans Saints - 24,976 miles

New Orleans Saints players Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara (left)

The New Orleans Saints will play seven road games and one at a neutral site during the 2022 season. Like every other team, they will make three road trips with their division. They will go on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles and will also travel across the country to the West Coast to face off against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! London Calling!The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK London Calling! The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK https://t.co/dB0zRjtePN

The Saints will also feature in one of the London games this season. They will go across the pond to take on the Minnesota Vikings in England.

#4 - Miami Dolphins - 25,178 miles

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins will not play in any international games for the 2022 season but will still travel the fourth-furthest total distance. They will travel to the west coast for two games with the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins also head far north for three road games outside of their division. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars - 25,334 miles

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars will only play seven games at their home stadium during the 2022 NFL season and will play ten games away from it. Their annual trip to London is one of the reasons why. This year they will face off against the Denver Broncos in England for one of their "home" games.

The Jaguars will play three road games against teams in the eastern divisions, including the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. The Detroit Lions are their only northern opponent on the road while they also travel west to play the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

#2 - Denver Broncos - 27,398 miles

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos play one of the London games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is one of the reasons why they are the second-furthest distance to travel during the 2022 NFL season. The rest of their road schedule is scattered around the country.

The Broncos will only play two of their non-divisional road games against teams in western divisions, including the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. They will travel relatively far distances to face off against the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks - 29,446 miles

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks will be involved in the first ever NFL game being played in Germany. They will make the journey to Munich to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trip accounts for more than a third of their total distance traveled for the entire 2022 NFL season.

The Seahawks will also go on the road for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers, their only other non-divisional road opponent on the west coast. The rest of their road schedule is in the middle and eastern parts of the country, including games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

