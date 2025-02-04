5 stars on Eagles defense who stood out in build-up to Super Bowl 59 feat. Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely need to rely on their defense in the 2025 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. It has been one of their keys to success all season long, including finishing the year as the top-ranked unit in the entire NFL. They have enjoyed elite contributions from different players, including these five that have stood out the most this year.

Eagles defensive standouts ahead of Super Bowl 59

#5 - Nolan Smith

Nolan Smith turned in a solid 6.5 sacks during the regular season but has elevated his game in the playoffs. He has four sacks across those three games and has also forced a fumble. Smith could be a major factor in their potential success if he can put pressure on Patrick Mahomes off of the edge in the Super Bowl.

#4 - Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean is having an underrated season due to his rookie teammate cornerback Quniyon Mitchell being a bit better than he has been. They are finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, demonstrating DeJean's strong performances. He may match up with Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, so his contributions will be important.

#3 - Quniyon Mitchell

Quinyon Mitchell is considered a favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after his quick ascension to one of the top lockdown CBs in the NFL. He has handled the leading coverage role for Philadelphia, despite playing in the same secondary as veteran Darius Slay. He will need to be at the top of his game against a deep and explosive group of Chiefs wide receivers.

#2 - Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter has been extremely disruptive during his two seasons in the center of the Eagles' dominant defensive line. His first campaign included a runner-up finish for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and he was selected as a second-team All-Pro this season. He is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and could be a game-changer in the Super Bowl.

#1 - Zack Baun

Zack Baun had an incredible transformation this season in his first year with the Eagles under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. His first four NFL campaigns were spent as a role-player as he never recorded more than 30 tackles in a single season. He exploded for 151 tackles this year and was named a first-team All-Pro as a middle linebacker in an excellent breakout season.

