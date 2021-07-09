5 strengths and weaknesses for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2021-22 season

The Indianapolis Colts are attempting to Frankenstein Carson Wentz's career back to life after a disastrous year in Philadelphia. In roughly the last ten years, the Colts have had Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Phillip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett, among others.

It seems that no matter who their quarterback is, the team always has a chance to make the playoffs, despite their perceived weaknesses and strengths going into the season.

Will that trend continue this year? Here are the five weaknesses and strengths of the team going into 2021.

Indianapolis Colts strengths

#1 - Massive upside with Carson Wentz

At his not-so-long-ago peak, Carson Wentz was one of the top new quarterbacks in the NFL. As recently as 2019, Wentz threw for more than 4,000 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Most teams would take those numbers over their own quarterback in an instant.

If Carson Wentz works out, the Colts will have found someone who could be useful for another decade or longer.

#2 - Frank Reich

Head coach Frank Reich could be the secret sauce to Carson Wentz's success. When they were together in Philadelphia, Wentz put up an MVP-level season, throwing for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Colts are hoping Reich can fix what Wentz struggled with after his exit.

Reich is 28-20 in his career as a head coach and seems to have about as good a shot as any.

#3 - History of overcoming quarterback instability

The Indianapolis Colts have had one of the more turbulent quarterback rooms over the last ten seasons. They've been able to overcome this situation most seasons. Since 2010, the Colts have lost Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Phillip Rivers at the spot.

With each loss, they were able to bounce back as well as anyone. Since 2010, the Colts have had only three losing seasons and have made the playoffs five times.

Based on history, it seems that the Colts have great odds of Wentz working out.

One constant for the Colts over the last decade has been TY Hilton. While his best days may be behind him at 31 years old, Hilton has been a consistent playmaker for the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, Hilton earned 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts

#5 - Michael Pittman Jr.'s upside

Michael Pittman Jr. was drafted before last season. In his rookie year, he had a decent outing, earning 503 yards and a touchdown. This season, he should be able to take a step forward and possibly pass TY Hilton as the top Colts receiver. His rise would give secondaries problems as it would be hard to cover two receivers capable of 1000-yard seasons.

Indianapolis Colts weaknesses

#1 - Wentz's regression

While Wentz has amazing upside, his 2020 output cannot be ignored. His most recent performances have been a shell of what they were during the previous three seasons.

In 2020, Wentz only had 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Put simply, those are rookie or backup quarterback numbers. If Wentz has another season like 2020, Colts fans will be in for a long year.

#2 - Sharing a division with Titans

While the Colts should feel thankful they are not in the AFC West or AFC North, they still have to tussle with a possible Super Bowl contender in their division with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans' move for Julio Jones means they are in for a dominant season, a move that should see them cruise to the playoffs. The Colts will be outmatched, even with a throwback Wentz playing well.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars' step up

While the Jacksonville Jaguars are stiil rebuilding and expected to miss the playoffs, they should make a jump up from 1-15 in 2020. This will put more pressure on the Colts and make their intra-divisional games more difficult.

Last season, Jacksonville was counted on as an easy win. This season, it will be different, courtesy of Trevor Lawrence.

#4 - Bobby Okereke

Bobby Okereke's defense was a bit creaky in 2020. Last season, PFF graded his season as a 49.6 year. He had one interception but is seen as the weakest link in the defense.

As a linebacker, his sluggish play leaves tight ends open and allows rushers to break into the second level more easily. This could be a problem in 2021.

#5 - Pass rush is a wild card

The Colts have a sound defensive secondary, even if it's not watertight. One area the Colts need to get better on is their pass rush up the middle. In 2021, the three main defensive linemen are expected to be Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart.

DeForest Buckner

In 2020, Stewart had no sacks. Paye is entering his rookie year as a wild card. DeForest Buckner had ten sacks in 2020, but if Paye struggles in his rookie year, the pass rush will average less than four sacks per player.

