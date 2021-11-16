5 Super Bowl contenders after Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

Who is the readiest to contend for the Super Bowl?

There are seven games left in the NFL and eight weeks of the season, which includes every team's bye week. Based on the remaining weeks left in the hallway sample size that has been given, five teams have a clear-cut shot to the big show, but which teams are they?

Here's a look at five Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 11.

Which team is the strongest Super Bowl contender?

#5 - Buffalo Bills - (6-3)

Even being put at number five on a list doesn't necessarily make the Buffalo Bills the weakest team on this list. They have simply just made some missteps in their eventual return to glory.

The Bills +145 point this season is tied with the 1964 Bills (+145) for the best mark through nine games in team history. #NFL Point Differential Leaders:1. Buffalo, +145T2. Arizona, +98T2. New England, +98

Losing last week to the ailing Jacksonville Jaguars would humble any team, and they answered in turn by smashing the New York Jets. The Bills are +145 for points differential in the league, which is considerably more than any other team. They contain one of the strongest defenses in the league, and they have, quite simply, done what most strong teams do: lose to lesser teams.

The Bills lost in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, though they look as ready as ever to move past that level this season. Super Bowl contenders might be at their fingertips, they just need to clean up their play.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys - (7-3)

This season, the Dallas Cowboys are a sneakily good team. They usually get a lot more press when they are winning because they are "America's Team." However, other teams have been talked about more than the Cowboys, and they seem ripe for a Super Bowl run.

Dak Prescott is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career and is likely a lock for Comeback Player of the Year. On top of having a top-five quarterback in their ranks, they also have Trevon Diggs. The second-year cornerback currently has eight interceptions. There are seven games left, and he has nearly the same amount of interceptions that the leader in 2020 had, who is none other than Xavien Howard of the Dolphins.

