"I grew up a Cowboys fan" - Patrick Mahomes confesses to being a fan of America's Team

Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, Patrick Mahomes was bound to have been a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up. Tyler is a city 97.8 miles away from Dallas, and Mahomes was one of many in his family who grew up admiring America's Team.

Fast forward to Week 11, and Mahomes will face the Cowboys for the first time. The fourth-year starter is coming off his best game of the season and will have momentum on his side.

He will also have the benefit of playing in Kansas City rather than Dallas. Patrick Mahomes hopes he has home-field support from his family, who are Cowboys fans.

Jori Epstein @JoriEpstein



“It’ll be cool to play against them," he told The 7-2 Cowboys next face 6-4 Chiefs. QB Patrick Mahomes grew up a Cowboys fan, going to games with his dad.“It’ll be cool to play against them," he told @610SportsKC . "I’ll have a lot of family members up at the game. Hopefully they’re cheering me on and not the other team." The 7-2 Cowboys next face 6-4 Chiefs. QB Patrick Mahomes grew up a Cowboys fan, going to games with his dad.“It’ll be cool to play against them," he told @610SportsKC. "I’ll have a lot of family members up at the game. Hopefully they’re cheering me on and not the other team."

Patrick Mahomes confesses to being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys growing up

Patrick Mahomes spoke to 610 Sports KC Radio about his thoughts on his next opponent. The 2018 MVP revealed Tony Romo was the quarterback he watched as Troy Aikman retired in 2000 when Mahomes was five years old.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said,

“I grew up a Cowboys fan. I was more [a fan of] Romo, Aikman was right before me. So I got a lot of close playoff games but not a lot of wins. I was still a die-hard Cowboys fan growing up.”

Mahomes has made Aikman and Romo both proud since entering the league. Whenever Aikman or Romo commentate on his games, you can hear how impressed they are with his otherworldly talent.

After high school, the Chiefs' gunslinger went to Texas Tech, where he spent three years before declaring for the draft as a junior.

During his radio interview, Mahomes went into detail on his favorite Cowboys player as a kid. His favorite player was Dez Bryant, who was born and raised in Texas as well.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will face the Cowboys, the team he was a fan of growing up, for the first time on Sunday. Here’s what he had to say on @610SportsKC Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will face the Cowboys, the team he was a fan of growing up, for the first time on Sunday. Here’s what he had to say on @610SportsKC: https://t.co/9K9Y8ZexS2

America's Team will get Patrick Mahomes back at full strength

Mahomes' struggles have long been talked about and exhausted. Despite being in a slump for much of the season, Mahomes has appeared to recently break those chains.

Against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Mahomes had five touchdowns on 70 percent completion. He completed his signature deep passes, as well as smaller chunk plays that turned into more.

The Chiefs will get Clyde Edwards-Helaire back from injury soon. When he returns, the Chiefs will have an extra running component to their offense.

The Cowboys are coming off a complete demolition of the Atlanta Falcons. They'll be ready to play in a potential shootout.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dak Prescott against Patrick Mahomes will be one of the biggest quarterback battles we'll see all season.

Edited by LeRon Haire