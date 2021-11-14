Ranking 5 best WR corps in the 2021 NFL season 

The modern NFL is one that worships a deity known as fantasy football, one where yardage totals that rival those of the Arena Football League (RIP) are earned in losing efforts. These offensive showcases often come through aerial attacks made all the more potent by the flag-happy hands of officials, making already dangerous receivers almost unstoppable.

Let's take a look at which receiving units in the NFL are the best.

Who makes up the NFL's best receiving groups?

#5-Dallas Cowboys

The scary part about what "America's Team" has done this season (last week's listless loss to Denver notwithstanding) is that they haven't been at full strength: fourth-year big-play threat Michael Gallup has been limited to a single game after suffering a calf injury in Week 1.

However, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper have been more than willing to pick up the slack. Lamb, in just his second year, has been particularly impressive, establishing himself as one of the NFL's most dangerous deep-ball receivers.

Dallas also appears to have found its successor to Jason Witten in the form of tight end Dalton Schultz.

#4-Cincinnati Bengals

The past two weeks (losses to the Jets and Browns) have put a damper on the party, but the Bengals' young receiving group has them well situated for an interesting road ahead. Their April selection of LSU standout and Joe Burrow collaborator Ja'Marr Chase raised eyebrows, but he has fulfilled every expectation and then some in the early going.

Second-round standouts Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins have also helped lay down a solid foundation, while breakout tight end C.J. Uzomah has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr. (L) poses with new teammate Aaron Donald after a 2019 game (Photo: Getty)

#3-Los Angeles Rams

Yes, the Rams should be higher, but a spot in the top five is generous enough considering what has transpired over the past week. DeSean Jackson was severed from LA's deep threat, but another scary talent took his place in the form of Odell Beckham Jr., who brings about a highly explosive form of Hollywood drama and reintroduces the concept of a supposed superteam to an NFL setting.

The Rams have done little, if any, to attempt to hide their all-or-nothing, Super Bowl-or-bust approach to the 2021 season. Armed with the services of Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Robert Woods (who just suffered a season-ending ACL injury), it's hard to blame them.

#2-Arizona Cardinals

The only sad part about the Cardinals' ongoing success is that Larry Fitzgerald isn't around to partake. Arizona has assembled a solid group of offensive talents from both the past and present.

The trade for DeAndre Hopkins continues to look like one of the most lucrative robberies in recent NFL memory, while A.J. Green has found a second wind through a change of scenery. Stars of today and tomorrow also reside in the desert, as the Cardinals have built a solid second-round arsenal headlined by Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore.

While he's not Beckham, Arizona made its own aerial splash through outside help in the tight end spot, trading for Philadelphia's Zach Ertz prior to the NFL trade deadline.

Godwin (14) and Brown have Tampa Bay on a strong pace toward a Super Bowl defense (Photo: Getty)

#1-Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Until further notice...a postseason notice, to be precise...it's hard to knock the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the penthouse of elite NFL receiving groups. Tom Brady may arguably be the GOAT, but it's safe to say he's had a little help along the way.

Though Brady's arrival helped guide them to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were established talents before his arrival. Antonio Brown has also reclaimed stability in his NFL career through a rebirth in the Bay, while Brady has been further spoiled by tight ends O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and, of course, Rob Gronkowski.

