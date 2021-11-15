Patrick Mahomes now holds passing record that not even Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers could accomplish combined

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just 26 years old and is already an NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion. Mahomes' career passing yards have already exceeded 17,000 and has thrown over 130 touchdowns.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday night in a dominant 41-14 fashion. The Chiefs now lead the AFC West, winning their last three games and going 4-1 in their last five.

Mahomes threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night and now has another record to add to his already long list of achievements in his young NFL career.

Patrick Mahomes now holds a record that no other NFL QB has

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was Mahomes' 11th straight divisional road game win.

It's also the third time in Mahomes' career that he has thrown for over 400 yards and five touchdowns.

This is only Mahomes' fifth NFL season and he has already achieved that impressive stat three times in his career. In that time frame, since 2017, that stat has only occurred four times, to four different quarterbacks.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff have each had one game with 400+ passing yards and five touchdowns.

@Chiefs | #SundayNightFootball Patrick Mahomes now has 3 career games with 400+ pass yards and 5+ pass TDSince Mahomes was drafted in 2017, the rest of the NFL's quarterbacks have combined for 4 such games (1 each by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff) Patrick Mahomes now has 3 career games with 400+ pass yards and 5+ pass TDSince Mahomes was drafted in 2017, the rest of the NFL's quarterbacks have combined for 4 such games (1 each by Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff)@Chiefs | #SundayNightFootball

The fact that Patrick Mahomes has done that three times and only four quarterbacks have even been able to do so once in five NFL seasons says a lot about the quarterback's talent. Setting an NFL record of that caliber is a tough feat, but doing so without any interceptions is also a testament to the type of game Patrick Mahomes had on Sunday night.

With critics taking aim at Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at their sluggish start to the season, Sunday night's performance shows there may be a turnaround. The Chiefs have now dug themselves out of the bottom of the AFC West and are now leading the division with six wins.

After the record-setting game, Mahomes proclaimed, "I got my swagger back." It seems by the stat sheet that Patrick Mahomes did indeed go back to his winning ways and looks to consistently get the Kansas City Chiefs back in their winning ways.

