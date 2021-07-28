Patrick Mahomes rookie card breaks Tom Brady's record, clocks largest sale in NFL history

Just when you think Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes can't get any more famous, he does just that.

A recent sale of a Patrick Mahomes rookie card broke the bank and sold for a record $4.3 million. This wasn't a random rookie card numbering in the hundreds. It was a one-of-one National Treasures autographed rookie card, a rare piece of memorabilia.

A sum of $4.3 million may seem steep for a sports card, but sports trading cards have become a popular trend in recent years. New and old collectors alike are buying newer boxes and sets, bringing the magic back to collecting cards. As recently as March 2021, a Tom Brady rookie card sold for $3.1 million (the previous record-holder).

The card was a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket #144 Tom Brady Autographed. The rating was a rare 9, as there are only seven in existence. A different version of a Tom Brady rookie card sold for $2.25 million earlier this year.

The most bizarre thing is that the same card sold on eBay for just over $400,000 two years prior.

This autographed Tom Brady rookie card was sold for $400,100 on eBay, the highest price ever for a football card sold at auction. pic.twitter.com/FLq7mEY2I7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 26, 2019

News of the record-setting Patrick Mahomes card caught the attention of the real Patrick Mahomes, too. Social media is a small world, after all.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

For those less familiar with the depths of the trading card world, these cards are rated and graded by services, and a 10 is the best grade possible. A 10 means the card is in mint condition.

The strangest thing is that the Patrick Mahomes rookie card was graded at just 8.5, meaning it has some imperfections or blemishes. If the card was a 9 or 10, could it have doubled in price? Speculation never hurts.

It could be a while until we see a new record-setting sale for a football trading card. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best QB in the NFL today, with an MVP and a Super Bowl championship to his name.

Tom Brady is the all-time GOAT of the NFL, with seven Super Bowl rings with two different teams.

Which players hold a candle to Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes? Aaron Rodgers? Lamar Jackson? Trevor Lawrence? Joe Burrow? Their rookie cards could fetch over $1 million each, but will they come close to the Patrick Mahomes rookie card? The jury's out. For now, the Chiefs quarterback reigns supreme, just like he does in Kansas City.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha