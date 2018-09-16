Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Sure Bets This NFL Sunday 

Joseph Peischl
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    16 Sep 2018, 10:02 IST

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Houston Texans v New England Patriots

It's week 2 in the NFL season teams are still finding identities and even a win in the win column. We saw last week that any given thing can happen on any Sunday. This week can we expect more of the same? Of course but there are some solid options to win some big money this week in the NFL. Here are my 5 sure bets this Week 2 of the NFL Season.

#5 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

On Bovada the Chargers are -8 this week against the Buffalo Bills. I feel really comfortable taking the Chargers in this one. Josh Allen the rookie Quarterback was announced as the starter for the game after a very rough game for Bills backup Nathan Peterman. The Chargers even though they are coming east for a 1 pm start time game have Phillip Rivers who put some yards on a Chiefs Defense and after what Joe Flacco did the Bills defense it's hard for me to not pick them this week.

Pick: Los Angelas Chargers -8

Joseph Peischl
CONTRIBUTOR
I'm a born and raised sports and wrestling fan from a small town about thirty minutes outside of Philadelphia. Now following my dreams writing about sports and wrestling. My articles will be opinionated giving my thoughts and feelings on the sports and wrestling world.
