NFL Roster Cuts 2021: 5 Most surprising player releases

NFL Cuts Week is a challenging week for coaches and general managers. However, there were surprises left and right this year when it came to releases. Many former Pro Bowlers were released, as were young players with bright futures.

Even a former league MVP who was in contention to start, was let go. One thing is for certain between now and the regular season: there will be a lot of roster reshuffling done around these new free agents.

While this was an entertaining week news-wise, here are the most surprising player releases this year.

Surprising player releases who should land on their feet

#1 - Cam Newton

This transaction made jaws drop collectively across the league. Mac Jones winning the quarterback battle is one thing, but to cut Cam Newton, who would've been able to be a gadget player, is head-scratching. Newton's a running quarterback above all else and was expected to be used in goal-line situations if he was on the team.

Damien Harris will now get the goal-line touches that would've gone to Newton. Bill Belichick appeared to be a supporter of Cam during his time with the New England Patriots, which makes his release only that much more surprising.

The #Cowboys will “begin exploring Cam Newton” as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, per source. Dallas just cut two QBs in Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. Prescott’s current backup is 27-year-old Cooper Rush, who has just one career completion. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 31, 2021

Newton won't have a shortage of suitors. Many teams across the NFL have cut their backup quarterbacks or are looking to upgrade at that position. The Dallas Cowboys are just one team to keep an eye on.

This was one of the most surprising releases by the Chicago Bears. The Bears' calling card is their defense, which was a top-five scoring defense in 2018 and 2019. But after an offseason where they released multi-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller, signing Desmond Trufant made sense.

Trufant isn't the same player he was when he was a top cornerback with the Atlanta Falcons. That said, he's only two years removed from four interceptions in nine games. Sure, he's 31 now, but the Bears are incredibly thin at that position.

Projected starter Jaylon Johnson is just 22 years old. He can't be expected to be a shutdown corner just yet. Kindle Vildor is just 23 and has just seven games of pro experience. The Bears will likely make some moves at cornerback since they only have four on the roster, which makes this move one of the most confusing releases.

#3 - John Brown

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

This was a surprise release, but it came at the request of the player. Brown had a career resurgence with the Buffalo Bills. In 2019, he had his first 1,000-yard season in four years. When he signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, it came as quite a shock.

Health has been an issue for Brown throughout his career. He's had two injury-ridden seasons, including 2020. Brown, though, is one of the best deep route runners in the league. His speed has always been his biggest asset.

Brown asking for the release is surprising, but it opens up the door for other teams to sign him. It's possible Brown wants to play on a contender and didn't think he'd have that chance in 2021 with the Raiders. All things considered, Brown shouldn't be on the open market for too long.

#4 - Travis Fulgham

In a difficult season for the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Fulgham was a bright spot at the start of the year. Fulgham had four touchdowns in the first five games. He also had 435 yards by that point and was responsible for keeping them in close games.

After that start, his production fell down a cliff. He didn't score any more touchdowns and never caught more than two catches in a game. This is one of the more surprising releases because Fulgham is only going to be 26 this season.

The Eagles have a revamped wide receiver room with DeVonta Smith and Jaelen Reagor leading the charge. Still, JJ Arcega-Whiteside making the team over Fulgham is questionable decision-making.

#5 - Breshad Perriman

The final surprise release on this list is Breshad Perriman. The Detroit Lions have the least-proven wide receiver group in the NFL. Therefore, the fact that Perriman didn't make the team isn't a good sign for the trajectory of his career.

Perriman has struggled with drops since entering the NFL in 2016. But the Lions thought he'd be a veteran presence in their inexperienced wide receiver room. They guaranteed him $2 million but he didn't live up to their expectations.

Hampered by injuries, WR Breshad Perriman played 47 offensive snaps in the 2021 NFL Preseason



47.2 OVR (9th among #Lions WRs)

47.1 REC (8th)

29.9 DROP (8th)

5 Targets/1 Reception

0.22 Yards Per Route Run (8th)



One of the #Lions first cuts comes from their thinnest position https://t.co/8P2qpisy6r — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) August 30, 2021

Injuries have slowed down his progress throughout his career. They certainly did in 2021. If he can get healthy and stay healthy, he might get one final chance on a team. His first-round pedigree will always appeal to some organizations.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha