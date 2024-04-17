5 surprising teams that could trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft ft. Los Angeles Chargers

Trades in the NFL Draft are part of what makes it so exciting, and in this year's draft, with so many teams looking to acquire a quarterback, things will certainly turn into a slugfest.

Check out some teams who could trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 teams that could trade down in the NFL Draft

New England Patriots

The Patriots have been excellent in keeping things inside the house, but nobody really knows what they're going to do this year, especially with Jacoby Brissett signed in free agency. While Drake Maye is set to be available at #3, don't discard the team as a possible candidate to trade down.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals do have their franchise quarterback, but their roster still has a lot of holes and drafting Marvin Harrison isn't going to fix all of them. Fans would love such a treat, but acquiring assets to plug some of the other holes on the roster would be excellent in the long term, and they should explore this avenue with a team that's desperate for a quarterback.

Los Angeles Chargers

A similar situation involves the Chargers, who have an excellent Justin Herbert under a long-term contract but don't really have much left on offense after Keenan Allen and Mike Williams moved teams this offseason. Trading down, acquiring a tackle and stockpiling picks would also be a great start for Jim Harbaugh's tenure as head coach.

Atlanta Falcons

After signing Kirk Cousins, nobody doubts that the Falcons are serious about making a push for the NFC South. The team still has a lot of holes on the defensive side of the ball, though, and the talent at the top of the 2024 class is way more related to the offense. They could trade down and go after an edge (Dallas Turner, Jared Verse) or a cornerback (plenty of options) in the middle of the first round.

New York Jets

The Jets could also be a fun option in case a quarterback is still available and any team wants to jump over the Minnesota Vikings. They have a good overall roster and would only move down if they're comfortable with the offer, as they could certainly use an offensive tackle at #10 - but it's not primordial, so they have options.

