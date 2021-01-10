5 takeaways from the Buffalo Bills win against the Indianapolis Colts | NFL Wild Card Playoffs

A terrific and close game took place today at the Bills Stadium in Orchard Park as the Buffalo Bills move on into the Divisional Round after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 27-24. They will take on the highest remaining seed from the wild-card matchups -- either the Steelers, Titans, or Raiders.

The Colts will begin their 2021 offseason with a question: Will Philip Rivers return as their starting QB?

Here are 5 takeaways from the game.

#1 Rivers gave his all but couldn't cut it for the Indianopolis Colts

The Colts quarterback Philip Rivers gave his all during the Wild-card weekend, but he couldn't cut it against the Bills. The Colts started the game in the lead with a last-minute drive by Rivers.

Rivers never could look comfortable carrying the ball out, but that didn't stop him from denting Buffalos' secondary with tight end shots.

Rivers finished with 309 yards and two touchdowns, with many drops from his receivers. He did all that he could to carry the Colts through as they tried to conquer the second seed in the AFC; he played considerably well for what could be the last game of his career.

#2 Josh Allen is a weapon for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills enter the playoffs for the first time in 25 years.

Allen is much better now than he was during last year's postseason. He went 26 of 35 for 324 yards and two touchdowns through the air leading the team in rushing and carrying it 11 times for 54 yards and another score.

Allen's added 376 yards and three touchdowns.

#3 Bills' Achilles heel

The Bills had a slow start and a hard time getting the offense going despite having the second most potent offense this season. They had a mediocre drive inside their ten; meanwhile, the Colts started at the 35.

The Bills also struggled with their running defense. The only stop Buffalo had was a drop in the end zone of the fingertips of the receiver. Almost every drive by the Colts managed its way into Bills territory.

The Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been tearing downfield for a total of 78 rushing yards.

The Colts outgained the Bills 472 to 397 and held the ball for more than 34 minutes.

#4 To fumble or not to fumble

Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal caught a 17-yard pass, hit the ground at Buffalo's 46 yards, and tried to advance the ball but lost it when Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer hit and snatched the ball away, but the Bills recovered. Pascal was down by contact.

In #INDvsBUF, the ruling on the field is that the runner was down by contact. The was no clear and obvious visual evidence to overturn the ruling, so it stands.

It seemed like an apparent fumble with a precise recovery by the Bills, but the play was upheld, giving the Colts first down. Sequentially, the Bills forced three straight incompletion to end the game.

This would be the second time the Bills fell victim to a questionable call near the end of the game, but they still prevailed with a three-point lead.

#5 Tyler Bass is underrated

Basses' efforts for Bill's success in the playoffs cannot be overlooked.

Bass turned out to be the kicker the Bills can rely on. Bass was 2-for-2 and made all three extra points against Indianapolis in a game that came down to the most precise point margin in the end.

Bass connected on a 46 yarder right out of halftime with 8:08 minutes remaining in the game; he kicked a 54 yarder making a difference considering Buffalo won by three.

Someone get Tyler Bass a beer

The kick was also a record-breaker for one of the longest field goals made by a rookie in playoff history. Coming just in time after the Colts took the lead and a touchdown.