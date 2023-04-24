5 TCU players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft ft. Max Duggan

The TCU Horned Frogs were one of the most storied teams of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs were stacked with talent as they reached the national championship game before being rag-dolled by the Georgia Bulldogs. As such, you can expect some Horned Frogs to be selected in next week's NFL Draft.

This piece will highlight five TCU prospects to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft. So, without further ado, let's get down to the Gridiron.

Five TCU players to watch out for in the 2023 NFL Draft

Here are five Horned Frogs to watch out for in this year's Draft.

1. Max Duggan, Quarterback

The team leader and undisputed QB1 of the TCU Horned Frogs has thrown his name in for the draft, and it's about time. While Duggan isn't the most polished QB in the Draft, he has been a mainstay for four college seasons.

Duggan has solid athleticism, serviceable arm talent and toughness, all skills that will serve him well in the NFL. He is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

2. Dylan Horton, EDGE

Dylan Horton entered the 2022 college football season as one of the most intriguing prospects on TCU's roster. He ended the season as arguably their finest player all season long. Horton played his first two seasons at New Mexico before transferring to TCU in 2020, and has been a mainstay in the Horned Frogs' defensive scheme ever since.

He added between 10 and 15 pounds in his senior season without sacrificing his athleticism. It can be easy to overlook Horton in a deep class of edge prospects, but he projects as a future starter and top 75 pick.

3. Kendre Miller, Running Back

Kendre Miller was a gem in the TCU Horned Frogs offense last season, providing a safety blanket for Max Duggan. Miller averaged 6.2 yards per carry and was a tough player to get on the ground with his leg drive, acceleration through contact and nimble footwork.

Many NFL scouts might be weary about his injury history coming out of college, but if he can allay those fears, there's an elite RB1 in that body. He has Day 2 draft grades from several teams.

4. Steve Avila, Left Guard

Steve Avila is a big-bodied blocking machine at 6-foot-4 and 339 pounds. He played primarily as a center in his first two seasons at the college level before moving to left guard. He has the intangibles to succeed at the NFL level, even though he has to work on his countering footwork.

Avila has the tools to reconvert to the center if needed, which could open doors for him in the NFL. He could be selected on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft.

5. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Cornerback

This year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, has a very feast-or-famine film. While he is small on paper, Hodges-Tomlinson has the mentality of a much bigger player. His muscular twitch and competitive ball skills allow him to make plays on the ball fearlessly.

However, Hodges-Tomlinson has almost as many penalties (13) this season as passes defended (17), and his lack of length is often shown on his college tape. Hodges-Tomlinson is a projected mid-to-late-round pick but is accustomed to surpassing expectations. Let's see if he can translate his college form into the NFL.

