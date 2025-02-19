5 teams who need to make the most of 2025 NFL free agency ft. New York Giants

Free agency is almost upon the 32 NFL teams. It officially starts on March 12 and is a crucial time for general managers to replenish their rosters. These five teams have the most to gain if they were to play their cards right in free agency.

1. New York Giants

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

There is no tandem with more on the line than Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. They were retained by the Giants after a disappointing 3-14 record but will need to deliver results to keep their jobs.

The biggest question plaguing the Giants is what they do at quarterback now that they let Daniel Jones go. They could target the position in free agency with someone like Aaron Rodgers, Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson. They also have to address the worst-rated offensive line.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

The Bengals have the most to lose in free agency. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is ranked as the top free agent by Pro Football Focus and they need to figure out what to do with him. They also have key decisions to make with other starters hitting free agency like tight end Mike Gesicki, defensive tackle BJ Hill, and right tackle Trent Brown.

The Bengals must keep the core of the team intact. Joe Burrow has already expressed his desire to keep the team together. They have around $46 million in cap space. They now have to spend it effectively.

3. New England Patriots

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

The New England Patriots have the most cap space in the league and the need to upgrade most positions on their roster. They need to help second-year quarterback Drake Maye after he flashed glimpses of his potential last season. Finding more offensive weapons and line help will allow Maye get more comfortable.

New head coach Mike Vrabel will want to establish his culture right away, and a top free agent like Kansas City Chief guard Trey Smith and Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland would help steer the team in the right direction. Receivers like Amari Cooper, Chris Godwin and Marquise Brown should also be in play.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The defending Super Bowl champions have work to do in free agency if they want to have a successful title defense. They have to decide on guard Mecki Becton. They turned his career around by transitioning the former Jets' first-round pick into a guard. He is the only player on offense that might leave.

On defense, key contributors Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Zack Baun are all free agents. All three played key roles in dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Baun has been a revelation and was a nominee for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year last year. They need to figure out a way to bring him back.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Who is going to be the Steelers' starting quarterback next year? Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are unrestricted free agents after one year with Pittsburgh. The Steelers could look to bring one of them back. They could also consider free-agent options like Aaron Rodgers (once he is released) or Sam Darnold.

The Steelers have never had a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin so they will never be drafting high enough to get a quarterback coming out of college. They will need to figure out the position through free agency or trade.

