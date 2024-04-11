5 teams who should targets Bears' #9 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Todd Bowles' Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears hold the first and ninth picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The first will likely be used on Caleb Williams or another quarterback.

The ninth holds a wealth of possibilities, including trade back options. As it's not the most important pick Chicago has, many teams might try to move into that slot. Here are the ones that should as well as what they might do with it.

Teams that should consider trading up to ninth with the Chicago Bears in NFL Draft

5) Steelers

Could Mike Tomlin trade up?

The Steelers called in our Mock Draft Simulation, offering picks 20, 51 and 84 in 2024 to move up to ninth overall.

They really like Dallas Turner and wanted to be able to move up and grab him. In their place, the Chicago Bears could take Jer'Zhan Newton to continue building up their defensive front.

The Steelers should move up, as they were an overperforming team who can't improve as much picking 20th.

4) Raiders

Would the Raiders consider a trade?

The Las Vegas Raiders are one team who desperately needs a lot of things, so they should be all in on trading up for something.

They offered picks 13 and 44 to move up to Chicago's ninth pick, and they selected Drake Maye. The presumptive second overall pick fell far enough for the Raiders to jump at the chance to get him.

In return, the Bears get to pick Dallas Turner to give them another legitimate pass rusher on defense.

3) Buccaneers

What the Bears landed in our Mock Draft Sim

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers called in to Chicago in Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator. They offered a haul of picks for the ninth overall, including 26 overall, a 2025 first-round pick, the 57th and the 89th pick this year.

That's a haul, but the Buccaneers really liked Jared Verse in this simulation, and they wanted to go all in for him. The Bears landed Jackson Powers-Johnson after trading down.

Tampa also slightly overperformed in 2023, so their 26th pick won't be as impactful.

2) Cowboys

Should Mike McCarthy try to trade up?

In another simulation, the Dallas Cowboys rang Ryan Poles and offered picks 24, 56 and a 2025 second-round pick.

The Cowboys really need to rebuild their offensive line, and they wanted to move up Olumuyiwa Fashanu, one of the best offensive line prospects in the draft.

At 24 overall, the Bears were able to land Byron Murphy to further build up their defensive interior.

1) Saints

The New Orleans Saints can call in for Chicago's pick, allowing them to move up five spots. In SK's NFL Mock Draft Simulator, they offered picks 14 and 45 for nine overall.

They moved up to select Jayden Daniels, who fell to ninth, giving them a succession plan for Derek Carr. Improbably, Brock Bowers was there at 14, making it an exceptional deal for the Bears to add assets and land one of the draft's best players.