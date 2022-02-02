5 teams Tom Brady owned through the course of his NFL career

Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 legendary seasons. He is the most accomplished player in NFL history and one of the greatest winners in any sport of all time. He appeared in ten Super Bowls and won seven of them while being named the Super Bowl MVP five times.

One of his most impressive accomplishments is being one of only four quarterbacks in NFL history to defeat all 32 active franchises. It would be amazing on its own, but it goes even further than that. He doesn't have a career losing record against any of the 32 teams. He has a career winning record against 28 of them and an even .500 record against four of them.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats



- Tom Brady

- Peyton Manning

- Brett Favre

Tom Brady dominated the NFL for more than two decades and the fact that no team has beaten him more than he's beaten them is just one of the many examples of his unmatched success. Of all the victories in his career, here are the five teams that he has accumulated the most wins against, including in the postseason.

5 NFL teams Tom Brady has defeated the most times

#1 - Buffalo Bills - 33 wins

Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Tom Brady

Brady absolutely dominated the AFC East division during his 20 years with the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills are the team he's accumulated the most victories against while posting an incredible 33-3 overall record. He also threw 72 touchdown passes against them, tied for the most against any team.

#2 - New York Jets - 31 wins

Patriots fan holding a sign with Rex Ryan and "Superman" Brady

Brady put up some of the biggest numbers of his career against the New York Jets, while posting a 31-8 overall record. He threw for 9,570 yards against the Jets in his career, the most against any of the 32 NFL teams.

