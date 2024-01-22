5 teams with the worst salary cap situation for 2024/2025 NFL season

Whether or not it was a good year for any NFL teams, even those still playing, the future represents opportunity. For every team that doesn't win the Super Bowl, it's a chance to get better and get closer to winning.

For the one team that does, it's an opportunity to defend that crown. What teams can do with that opportunity is severely impacted by their salary cap situation. Those with money to spend have bright futures and the chance to improve. Those without it might be in trouble.

Five NFL teams with the worst salary cap issues in 2024

5) Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson has cost the Broncos a lot of money

The Denver Broncos have struggled mightily in the Russell Wilson era. That has resulted in them being well over the cap ($27 million) with nothing to show for it.

It won't be an easy or clean break and it won't fix all the salary cap issues, but they are expected to cut bait and move on from Wilson this offseason. That might start a bit of a rebuild, but don't expect it to happen overnight with relatively no cap space to speak of.

4) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have an expensive roster

Unlike most of the other teams on this list, the Buffalo Bills are true contenders almost every year. They're in a difficult spot in terms of cap space, but they have a good roster as a result.

Josh Allen costs a lot, but that's because he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. They make the playoffs and usually make runs most years, so being $53 million over the cap isn't the end of the world in Buffalo.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a lot of money tied up

The Los Angeles Chargers have quite a few big contracts on the books. Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Keenan Allen and Derwin James are far from cheap.

They're all pretty talented, but most of them are older and this hasn't resulted in them becoming a true contender yet. With a new head coach, the roster could be purged, but as it stands, they're expected to be about $55 million over the cap.

2) Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins won 11 games and, although they didn't secure the division like they could have, made the playoffs. Unfortunately, that may be the ceiling for them. With the second-worst cap situation in the NFL, things don't look bright. Tyreek Hill is expensive.

Jalen Ramsey is, too. Bradley Chubb and Xavien Howard are, too. If they decide to extend Tua Tagovailoa, which would be wildly expensive, then it would only make their situation ($59 million over the cap) a whole lot worse.

1) New Orleans Saints

No team is in a worse spot than the New Orleans Saints. They're projected to be over the cap by a whopping $88 million. They're so far over the cap that it's going to take some insane creativity to add anything to this roster.

There are a lot of big contracts on the books, including Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore and Cameron Jordan, but it's Derek Carr's $150 million deal that's likely the worst of all. They're stuck, and they don't have a dominant team as a result of their spending.