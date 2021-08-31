5 things we learned from the 2021 NFL preseason

More than in other years, change at quarterback has been one of the biggest storylines of the NFL's 2021 preseason. Roughly one-sixth of the NFL got a new first-round quarterback and a few more got quarterbacks in later rounds.

As such, most of what we learned revolves around the quarterback room. Here are five things we learned from this year's NFL preseason.

Five revelations gleaned from this year's NFL preseason

#1 - Mac Jones is pro-ready

Going into the preseason, no one knew if Mac Jones was going to be a decent quarterback in the NFL. While the jury is still out, his early showings have been promising.

Despite being the last quarterback picked in the first round, Jones has made a case for being the best rookie quarterback thus far. The Patriots seem to have agreed and cut Cam Newton earlier today to make room for the young rookie.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence isn't going to take the NFL by storm just yet

Jacksonville Jaguars fans had high hopes that Trevor Lawrence's arrival could right the ship this year. However, based on what we've seen from the quarterback thus far, it's going to take a lot more than the top quarterback in the NFL Draft to fix the franchise. This was made apparent during his rough showing against the New Orleans Saints.

thoughts:



the Jags were VERY DUMB to limit Trevor Lawrence's reps in practice & games to work in time for a guy you were going to trade...for a 6th???



conditional 6th for Minshew is ridiculously low



former Jags GM? he's now in Philly



Minshew is better than you think



thievery https://t.co/iwkKXvX6vi — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 28, 2021

Despite the final score, Jacksonville's starters were pummeled before a late comeback by the second-string unit. Lawrence completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards and no touchdowns, and led an offense that scored three points. At halftime, the Jaguars trailed the Saints by 17-3. Yikes.

#3 - A new era for the Jets?

Going into the preseason, many expected Jets rookie Zach Wilson to follow in the footsteps of so many quarterbacks before him. Instead, Wilson has only impressed in his showings in the NFL preseason.

In the game against the Green Bay Packers, the Jets were uncharacteristically able to clap back after giving up a touchdown. In previous years, a touchdown and a surrendered lead usually meant the end of the game for the Jets.

Wilson has given Jets fans a renewed sense of hope for the first time in years.

#4 - Trey Lance can start if needed

Going into the preseason, there were questions about Trey Lance heralding from the FCS, a college division below the FBS. Would he be more of a Carson Wentz-level of FCS talent or an Easton Stick-level?

After his preseason showing, Lance already looks like he could start for the 49ers if needed.

It seems Jimmy Garoppolo will hold onto the starting job for just a little while longer. However, it's clear that Lance could play at any time and does not need a full year on the bench to develop.

#5 - Kirk Cousins has nothing to worry about this season

When the Minnesota Vikings drafted Kellen Mond, some wondered if the clock was ticking for Kirk Cousins. If it is, there is a lot of time left on the countdown, as Kellen Mond looked about as rough as a rookie can look in his first NFL action.

After his preseason performance, there is almost no chance the Vikings will throw Mond in unless Kirk Cousins completely falls off the cliff.

Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs

Mond failed to complete 50 percent of his passes in his first two outings. In his third game, he completed 16 of 23 pass attempts but also threw an interception. Put simply, he has a long way to go before becoming starter material.

