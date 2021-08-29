Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction & Preview - August 29, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

In the final game of their 2021 NFL preseason campaign, the Jacksonville Jaguars will square off against the Dallas Cowboys. At the end of the game, both teams' next games will count, as that would mean the start of the regular season. Which team will end their preseason on a high note?

Match Details

Fixture - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys | 2021 NFL Preseason.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 29th, 1:00 PM ET.

Venue - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars would love an easy win, but their biggest objective in the game will be to help narrow down their roster. For the coaches, they will hope to have a better idea of the 53 players who'll make up the roster after they walk out of the stadium. Meanwhile, fringe players will hope to make a mark to force themselves into reckoning.

Key Player - CJ Beathard

Trevor Lawrence may see some time this week, but it will be up to CJ Beathard to take the team home. Last week, Beathard helped a stagnant Jaguars offense explode for 18 points in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints. For the Jaguars to win this game, Beathard will need to have another strong performance. Last week, he threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

CJ Beathard is balling tonight... — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) August 24, 2021

Jacksonville Jaguars Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Trevor Lawrence, CJ Beathard.

Running back - James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Dare Ogunbowalem, Devine Ozigbo.

WR - DJ Chark Jr., Collin Johnson, Pharoh Cooper, Tavon Austin, Marvin Jones Jr., Phillip Dorsett II, Laquon Treadwell, Jalen Camp, Laviska Shenault Jr., Jamal Agnew, Josh Hammond, Tevin Jones.

TE - Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Ben Ellefson.

Offensive Linemen - Cam Robinson, Will Richardson Jr., Badara Traore, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, Tyler Shatley, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, KC McDermott, Jawaan Taylor, Austen Pleasants.

Defensive line - Malcom Brown, Dawuane Smoot, Jay Tufele, DaVon Hamilton, Doug Costin, Daniel Ekuale, Roy Robertson-Harris, Taven Bryan, Adam Gotsis.

Linebacker - Jihad Ward, Aaron Patrick, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, Myles Jack, Chapelle Russell, Dakota Allen, Quincy Williams, K'Lavon Chaisson, Lerentee McCray, Jordan Smith.

Cornerback - Sidney Jones IV, Tyson Campbell, CJ Henderson, Lorenzo Burns, Shaquill Griffin, Chris Claybrooks, Corey Straughter.

Safety - Jarrod Wilson, Josh Jones, Rudy Ford, Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins, Daniel Thomas, Brandon Rusnak.

Kicker - Josh Lambo.

Punter - Logan Cooke.

Returners - Jamal Agnew, Pharoh Cooper.

Dallas Cowboys Preview

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are nearing the end of their stint with HBO's 'Hard Knocks'. With the end of that comes the start of the regular season. The Cowboys will have the shortest break, as they will be playing in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So they'll want to end the preseason on a good note.

A good note for the Cowboys would be a win and finding out who their backup quarterback will be this season. Going into Week Three, none of their three options has pulled away as the obvious winner. So time is running out for the Cowboys. Without an obvious winner, the Cowboys could be rolling the dice and praying for Prescott to stay healthy this year.

Key Player - Ben DiNucci

Dallas Cowboys vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Based on 'Hard Knocks', it seems the Cowboys are subtly pulling for Ben DiNucci to win the competition. However, after a three-interception performance, the odds of him winning the starting job are slim.

Cooper Rush played the best last week, throwing for two touchdowns. If Ben DiNucci doesn't have a big game this week and Cooper Rush doesn't fall to pieces, he might win the job by heating up at the right time.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted Lineup

Quarterback - Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci.

Running back - Tony Pollard, JaQuan Hardy, Brenden Knox.

WR - Cedrick Wilson, Johnnie Dixon, Noah Brown, Aaron Parker, Osirus Mitchell, Michael Gallup, Simi Fehoko, Reggie Davis, Brandon Smith.

TE - Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, Jeremy Sprinkle.

Offensive Linemen - Ty Nsekhe, Brandon Knight, Connor McGovern, Eric Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Matt Farniok, Braylon Jones, Isaac Alarcon, Brandon Knight, Zack Martin, Terence Steele.

Defensive line - Tarell Basham, Bradlee Anae, Osa Odighizuwa, Austin Faoliu, Justin Hamilton, Brent Urban, Quinton Bohanna, Dorance Armstrong, Ron'Dell Carter.

Linebacker - Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford, Jaylon Smith, Jabril Cox, Micah Parsons, Azur Kamara.

Cornerback - Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis, Maurice Canady, Anthony Brown, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright.

Safety - Jayron Kearse, Steven Parker, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Darian Thompson, Tyler Coyle.

Kicker - Greg Zuerlein.

Punter - Bryan Anger.

Returners - Tony Pollard, Cedrick Wilson.

Jaguars vs Cowboys Match Prediction

It was not too long ago that CJ Beathard was a starter in the NFL. He should be able to remind the world of that if he scores against the Dallas Cowboys at will. Expect the Cowboys to struggle to move the ball and lose by multiple scores.

Where to watch Jaguars vs Cowboys?

The game will be broadcast on NFL Network. It will also be broadcast on local channels. So check your TV guide to find out if you are in the locality.

Edited by Bhargav