5 Things to watch for in the QB battle between Cam Netwon & Mac Jones during New England Patriots' first NFL preseason game

The New England Patriots will play their first preseason game against the Washington Football Team tonight and fans will get a first look at Mac Jones at quarterback.

Jones is expected to take over the starting job from Cam Newton at some point this year, but it's still unclear when. The only thing that is clear for now is that Newton will start the game and Jones will lead the second unit later.

The quarterback battle in New England has been a hot topic since the draft and we will get more answers after tonight's match against Washington.

What to watch out for in the Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones battle during NFL preseason Week 1

#1 - When will Mac Jones take the field?

Mac Jones was the last player off the field. Spent extra time talking with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. pic.twitter.com/YFRLr4rL3F — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2021

Starting quarterbacks don't usually play more than two or three drives in their first NFL preseason game, but that is only if they are the incumbent starter.

Cam Newton will likely play the entire first quarter. The point when Mac Jones enters the game will provide us with a clue about his development. If it's in the first quarter and he plays more than Newton, the veteran will seemingly have the lead in their competition. If it's not until the second quarter or second half and Mac Jones plays a similar amount, then neither has the advantage yet.

#2 - More pass plays or run plays

This is the second straight practice @BournePoly11 has caught all 4 targets in team drills.



Here he is working a nice release and mid-route adjustment on a pass from Mac Jones. pic.twitter.com/XAEvDPl6Bw — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 9, 2021

Look out for how many run plays the Patriots call during the game.

If the team calls more runs than passes when Newton and Jones are on the field, that could indicate that the coaches don't have much faith in their quarterbacks yet. Also, keep an eye on which quarterback attempts more passes.

#3 - Does Brian Hoyer factor into the game?

Brian Hoyer

The focus will be on Cam Newton and Mac Jones, but what about the other quarterbacks on the depth chart? Jarrett Stidham is out injured and Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback that will suit up for tonight's game.

Will he even get on the field for Week 1? It seems likely that Mac Jones and Cam Newton will play a quarter each and Hoyer will get his reps in the second half. In Week 2, we will likely see Newton and Jones play a half each.

#4 - Overall performance of each QB

Cam Newton has been SLINGING it at Pats camp 🎯



QB1?



(via @Patsperfect_) pic.twitter.com/a3sh2tcdz1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 10, 2021

Fans, coaches and the media will analyze every play that Newton and Jones are on the field for.

Does Cam Newton still rely on his instincts to run, or does he plant his feet and make a play through the air? Can Mac Jones transfer his accuracy in training camp to a game?

Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will be dissecting each play to see if Newton is a better passer than in 2020 and if Jones can keep up with the NFL defenses.

#5 - Will the second-string WRs kill Mac Jones' momentum?

Mac Jones throws to #Patriots receivers, including Gunner Olszewski, during practice inside Gillette Stadium Tuesday. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/PHbJew4Lr2 — Nick Coit (@NCoitABC6) August 10, 2021

Cam Newton will play with the Patriots' first-team offense that features the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Jonnu Smith.

Mac Jones should have James White to throw to, but beyond that, it will be special teamers like Matthew Slater and Gunner Olszewski. Jones won't have the team's top playmakers on the field, but he will have to make it work.

