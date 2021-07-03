Five players unlikely to return to New England Patriots in 2021

The New England Patriots suffered through their worst NFL season in over two decades last year. Few expected them to make the NFL playoffs but even fewer people expected QB Cam Newton to be a trainwreck. Their 7-9 record was at least good enough to draft QB Mac Jones without having to draft to snag him.

2021 could have further setbacks for the New England Patriots if star CB Stephon Gilmore continues his holdout. As teams start their training camps soon, we could see major roster moves as the New England Patriots continue their rebuild.

Not all of your favorite players can make the team and some well-deserving veterans will be released too. Here are five players who are unlikely to return to the New England Patriots in 2021.

Five players the New England Patriots are likely to part ways with

LB Chase Winovich

It is assumed that Chase Winovich will be a trade candidate for the New England Patriots. He sits behind Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins in the pecking order. He has recorded 5.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons but is going to be buried on the depth chart.

Winovich is still young and talented enough to find success as a possible starter elsewhere. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a common name as a willing team to trade with.

QB Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer has found himself in this situation before. Some people think Hoyer's experience with the New England Patriots is going to be his saving grace, but Jarrett Stidham makes more sense to keep.

Cam Newton is still technically in the battle for QB1 with Mac Jones, meaning the Patriots won't need his veteran presence on the bench right now. Hoyer sits as the 4th QB on the depth chart and could find a roster spot on another team as teacher for a young QB.

The Jets and Jaguars are two teams running with rookie QBs this year and could benefit from having Hoyer's knowledge on their roster.

RB Sony Michel

The New England Patriots decided against picking up Sony Michel's fifth-year option, which could be the nail in the coffin. The Patriots drafted RB Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round and Michel finds himself as the 3rd-best pure runner on the roster.

He started off well as a 2018 1st-round rookie, but only played in 9 games last year. The Atlanta Falcons could scoop him up upon a release.

CB Stephon Gilmore

Gilmore missed the end of the 2020 season with a quad injury and is currently holding out for a new contract. There's a possibility he could still bounce back from his injury at the age of 30 and play like he did as the 2019 DPOY.

He missed five games with the injury last season and is entering a contract year. There have been trade rumors, but Gilmore expects the New England Patriots not to trade him.

If that's the case, what's taking so long? Seattle or Arizona could be willing to take a chance on trading for Gilmore and the Patriots get something back for him.

WR N'Keal Harry

N'Keal Harry is one of many WRs the New England Patriots have missed out on in the draft. Looking back, the Patriots passed on AJ Brown and Deebo Samuels to draft Harry.

A slew of injuries and just 45 catches over 2 seasons makes Harry an easy roster cut. He could still find a new home as teams like the Eagles have expressed prior interest in him.

