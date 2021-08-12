5 things to watch for as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Mac Jones make their NFL debuts in pre-season

At this year’s NFL Draft, five quarterbacks were picked in the first round, tied for the second-most number ever with the 1999 and 2018 drafts. In fact, the five QBs selected in the first round were all drafted within the first 15 picks.

Naturally, there are huge expectations for this NFL rookie playcalling class.

Over the coming days, we will finally see these first-year quarterbacks take the field, and the first glimpse of action will be in pre-season. Here's a look at what to expect from the rookie quarterbacks in pre-season.

When do the NFL rookie quarterbacks take the field?

The New England Patriots' Mac Jones is first up as they face the Washington Football Team tonight (Aug 12) at 7.30 pm ET.

Justin Fields will be the next rookie to take the field this Saturday, August 14, at 1 pm ET as the Chicago Bears take on the Miami Dolphins. Finally, number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence will feature in his first NFL game when the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night at 7 pm ET.

Trevor Lawrence is the best #1 pick since ___??pic.twitter.com/I7XhfDZ2CE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2021

Here are five things to keep an eye on when these rookies take the field in pre-season.

#1 - Poise

It’s impossible to know how a rookie quarterback is going to handle his first NFL action. They can look like future Pro Football Hall of Famers on the practice field only to turn into pumpkins during an NFL game.

All three rookies had a lot of success in college and played in some big games in front of massive crowds, yet nothing can prepare them for their first taste of pro football gameplay. Everything is faster and bigger in the NFL and these first-round draft picks will need to quickly adapt to their new situations.

Adding to their challenge of playing behind a new offensive line that may not feature all the starters, the rookies will be in for a debut they will never forget.

Justin Fields goes 3 for 3 with 3 touchdowns and a rushing TD in Red Zone drills. Impressive stuff. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 12, 2021

#2 - How early is too early?

It’s what we, as NFL fans, and their teams' coaching staff, are all looking at. How will Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Justin Fields shape up at the NFL level? Can they immediately make an impact and help their team win or do they need more time to develop on the sidelines?

The NFL pre-season is not played at the same pace or intensity as the regular season, but it will give us some insights into how these rookies will perform in 2021.

Some QBs like Fields and Jones look set to start the season on the sidelines, while Lawrence seems certain to start Week 1 for the Jaguars. A strong pre-season could lead to Jones and Fields getting the starting role sooner rather than later.

#3 - Arm strength and acurracy

All three of these first-year quarterbacks have big arms. They would not have been drafted in the first round if they didn’t. It will be interesting to see if all three can launch some deep balls downfield in their pro football debuts.

Most teams tend to have a fairly conservative gameplan in pre-season, but it would be great to see Justin Fields throw a rocket to Allen Robinson on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking of a conservative gameplan, the offensive coordinators will be watching how the rookie QBs complete their passes both long and short. Accuracy is key in the NFL as any turnover usually proves costly.

Efficiency on 3rd down, red zone, two minute, no turnovers = you start. #Situationalfootball https://t.co/1pwUu8vMsF — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) August 12, 2021

#4 - Mobility

To be a successful NFL quarterback you need to have the ability to avoid being sacked and complete your passes downfield.

All three quarterbacks' mobility should be tested immediately this pre-season. Justin Fields is the most mobile of the three and will look to show off his running abilities in his first NFL game. Mac Jones faces a scary Washington Football Team D-line, so he may have to run for his life at times tonight.

#5 - Star potential

To put on our sports marketing hats, which of these rookie quarterbacks will show their superstar potential this pre-season?

Justin Fields has shown in Bears training camp that he looks the part with his dark visor and his impressive play during practice.

Trevor Lawrence has his long, flowing locks but he will need to show he can play at a Pro-Bowl level to become a household name in the league. Mac Jones has the tough task of replacing a legend in Tom Brady, but with some strong performances in the pre-season he could get Patriots fans behind him.

The only thing that's for certain in pre-season is that fans will be in attendance, and the rookies will get their first taste of how much patience fans have in the NFL.

