5 times Antonio Brown has made headlines for his exploits off the football field

Antonio Brown is a player who can't seem to stay out of the spotlight. Back when he first entered the league, he was in the spotlight for all the right reasons, as he was one of the best wide receivers in the game.

All that attention may have gone to his head as Brown began to act erratically off the field, which led the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade the once-great receiver. The drama would follow Brown through his stint with the Raiders, Patriots and now the Buccaneers.

Here are five times when Antonio Brown has made headlines for his off-the-field behavior.

Which Antonio Brown headline was the worst?

#5 - Freezing his feet

Part of the reason that Brown spent the least amount of time on the Las Vegas Raiders was due to some strange occurrences that seemed to follow one by one until the Raiders decided to just cut their losses.

Pats&Celts☘️ 5 Straight @NEPat2001 Antonio Brown:



- Demands to be traded or threatens retirement from Steelers



- Goes to the Bills but rejects it



- Goes to the raiders and threatens retirement over Helmet



- Skips Practices



- Freezes feet



- Tells the Raiders to release him a day before the season starts on IG Antonio Brown:- Demands to be traded or threatens retirement from Steelers- Goes to the Bills but rejects it- Goes to the raiders and threatens retirement over Helmet- Skips Practices- Freezes feet- Tells the Raiders to release him a day before the season starts on IG

Brown had been doing some cryotherapy for his body when he entered a cryo tank without proper footwear on and ended up essentially burning off the bottoms of his feet.

Severe cold to the body can cause burns due to freezing, and that is exactly what Brown has gone through. The odd injury left Brown without being able to suit up for the Raiders.

#4 Offseason helmet tantrum

Before the freezing foot occurrence happened, Antonio Brown had already been giving a full diva performance at offseason meetings with the Raiders. Brown was upset at the new helmet that he was being "forced" to wear. The entire situation led to a meltdown where Brown was arguing with staff on the Raiders.

A Shot of Steve™ ⚡️ @SteveKoehler22 First, NFL star receiver Antonio Brown

got frostbitten feet from cryotherapy.



Now he’s threatening to sit out the season

because he hates his new helmet.



The guy has problems from head to toe. First, NFL star receiver Antonio Brown got frostbitten feet from cryotherapy. Now he’s threatening to sit out the season because he hates his new helmet. The guy has problems from head to toe.

He would go so far as to bring his old helmet to practice and paint on decals to pass it off as a legit and accepted helmet. Brown was caught and things spiraled after that. Brown would go on to cause waves in the locker room that he couldn't come back from.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Henno van Deventer