5 times trash-talking backfired for NFL players

Trash-talking has become a part of the very fabric of all sports, especially in the National Football League.

High on adrenaline and emotion after making a big-time play, more often than not, a player on the field will make sure that his competition knows that he's dominating. At times, trash-talking is nothing but harmless fun. However, it can be used as a rallying cry in other situations.

Throughout NFL history, there has been plenty of pregame talk that was used as bulletin material. But what were the worst cases of a player's words being used against them in the next play? Unsurprisingly, there is a ton to choose from. While it was initially tricky making the picks, five instances quickly stood out and were hilarious for the results.

Keep reading to find out which players were forced to eat their words shortly after talking a bit too much trash either on the field or along the sidelines.

Five instances in the NFL when trash-talking turned into self-defeat

#1 - Cam Newton

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Quarterback Cam Newton spent most of the 2015 NFL season beating his chest vigorously. In addition to showing how prideful he was, Newton was braggadocious in his overall play and team results.

𓃵 @Goaty_Szn This is literally the team that Cam Newton not only had an MVP season with but also led to the Super Bowl yet he’s still one of the most hated on players in the NFL This is literally the team that Cam Newton not only had an MVP season with but also led to the Super Bowl yet he’s still one of the most hated on players in the NFL https://t.co/bj5Frzcedt

In every game, Newton would fake a pass down the field before tucking the ball underneath his arm and making a run for it. Newton would effortlessly shrug defenders out of the way before banging his head on the goalpost. Once he officially scored, Newton would scream and yell at defenders while proclaiming that he was "Superman."

Newton always had the last laugh for most of the season, no matter how apoplectic the competition got. Well, until he ran across the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. Newton was punished throughout the night, resulting in only 18 completions in his 41 attempts, including six brutal sacks.

After the game, the ordinarily loquacious Newton had little to nothing to say, as his Carolina Panthers lost by 14 points.

#2 - Richard Sherman

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was another dominating showing by the Seattle Seahawks. As many expected when the NFL playoff picture initially cleared up, the Seahawks took care of business against the then-Washington Redskins.

Cornerback Richard Sherman dominated throughout most of the game, shutting down whatever receiver was lining up against him. Not only did Sherman play lockdown defense, but he barked at everyone on Washington's sidelines, including offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Acrimonious over how the game ultimately played out, Williams stepped right into Sherman's mug. Seconds later, Williams decked Sherman. In a weird reaction, Sherman laughed and backed away with his hands up as the two were separated.

Sherman may have gotten the final laugh as his Seattle squad walked off the field with their hands raised in victory, but Williams got a bit of retribution. Getting punched in the face didn't stop Sherman from talking trash for the rest of his career, but Sherman made sure he was quieter whenever he shared the field with Williams.

#3 - Tom Brady

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady couldn't stop chuckling when he initially overheard Michael Strahan's proclamation. Just days before lacing up his cleats against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Strahan stated that his New York Giants would hold Brady and company to 17 points.

As former defensive end Justin Tuck recalls, as per the New York Post:

"Brady, in almost a disrespectful chuckle, said, ‘Hah, we’re only gonna score 17 points on ’em.’ I’m in a room with Michael Strahan, A.P. [Antonio Pierce], Osi, Corey Webster, I think it was R.W McQuarters, Sam Madison and some more guys, but it’s mostly defense. And we kinda see this pretty boy chuckle — like ‘We’re only gonna score 17 points!’ — and it just seems like the whole room turned red. Like everybody was quiet. Literally fist-clenching, teeth …"

Brady, of course, was in the midst of arguably the best season of all time. As a team, the Patriots went 16-0 and were just one win away from 19-0 and a perfect season. Brady's Patriots scored at least 20 points every game throughout the year.

Brady laughed as he found Strahan's words practically impossible to believe. However, on the night of the big game, Brady couldn't get the offense going as they scored only 14 points. Making Brady's worst game of the year even more painful was that New York scored just 17 points. Brady's snickering and laughing came back to bite him big time.

Several years later, Brady is still heartbroken over losing the perfect season.

#4 - Matt Hasselbeck

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

The 2003 NFC Wild Card Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers needed overtime to settle it. To begin extras, the referee waltzed to the center of the field to do the coin flip. Once it was revealed that Seattle had won it, Matt Hasselbeck screamed out, "We want the ball, and we're gonna score."

Packers defenders were not too pleased with what Hasselbeck had to say. Regardless of his words, Hasselbeck still had to go out there and deliver. However, shortly after claiming that Seattle was destined to win in walk-off style, Green Bay intercepted one of his early passes and ran it straight to the house.

To his credit, Hasselback chased after the Green Bay corner but would come up woefully short. Shellshocked by what took place, Hasselback placed his hands on top of his helmet as he walked off the field incredulously.

#5 - DeAndre Hopkins

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Note to all corners, leave DeAndre Hopkins alone.

For whatever reason, DeAngelo Hall believed it was an intelligent idea to provoke him during an offseason joint practice. The two would later get into it before nearly coming to blows.

In the very next play, Hopkins torched Hall. The multiple-time Pro Bowl receiver hit his man with a double move, sending Hall in the opposite direction as he crumbled to the turf before Hopkins made the catch.

Hall remained on the ground as Hopkins bragged and boasted about leaving his man in the dust. Although one can't be entirely sure, one can feel that no one talked trash to Hopkins for the remainder of their joint practice.

Edited by Piyush Bisht