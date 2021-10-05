5 trades NFC teams should make before the trade deadline

Mid-season trades in the NFL are never ideal, but they are sometimes necessary. For contenders looking to make a playoff run, a trade could be the difference between an early January playoff exit or a direct flight to the Super Bowl.

A trade may also be the perfect chance for losing NFL teams to get rid of an expensive player who's not playing up to their contract, while also getting a valuable draft pick.

Here are 5 NFC teams that should look to make a trade.

#1 RB Marlon Mack, from the Indianapolis Colts to the San Francisco 49ers

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter One reason Colts’ RB Marlon Mack didn't play Sunday is because, per league sources, the team is considering trading him. Mack's on a one-year deal, he's healthy and still can be productive. One reason Colts’ RB Marlon Mack didn't play Sunday is because, per league sources, the team is considering trading him. Mack's on a one-year deal, he's healthy and still can be productive.

Mack would be a fantastic fit for head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. The running back would be a great piece to add to their diverse running scheme, and his speed would match what the San Franciso 49ers look for in their running backs.

Perhaps the biggest reason the 49ers are the ideal trade partner is due to the injuries that hit the team. Starter Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury in week one. His replacement, rookie Elijah Mitchell, exploded following Mostert's departure but then suffered a shoulder injury in week two and was inactive for NFL Week 3.

Fellow rookie third-round pick Trey Sermon, whom the 49ers traded up for, has struggled during games. Running back JaMycal Hasty is also dealing with a high-ankle sprain, while Jeff Wilson is on the PUP list.

If the 49ers go for Mack, he should play even without knowing the playbook. This trade makes a lot of sense for both sides.

#2 WR James Washington, from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the New Orleans Saints

The Saints' receiver depth chart is terrible right now, and even when Michael Thomas returns, there are not be a lot of reasons to get excited with the rest of the group.

Even with Sean Payton as the play-caller, it is tough for the passing offense to get it going with the receivers they have on the roster.

Not only will James Washington have a more prominent role with the Saints, but he will also be the perfect second option when Thomas gets back. Washington can also help stretch the field with his speed.

The Saints have to do something to help Winston play better and take this offense to the next level. A trade for Washington would be a significant step in doing so.

#3 CB Cameron Dantzler, from the Minnesota Vikings to the San Francisco 49ers

When the Vikings made Dantzler a healthy scratch for Minnesota's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, they received a call from the 49ers. San Francisco called asking for more information regarding whether the cornerback was available for a trade.

The Vikings said no, but Dantzler still does not have a defined role in Mike Zimmer's defense after four weeks.

Dantzler showed promise as a rookie last season, but he fell off the depth chart with the signings of veterans Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland. The 49ers could acquire the young cornerback to fill a need.

#4 C Frank Ragnow, from the Detroit Lions to the Seattle Seahawks

Jeremy Reisman @DetroitOnLion The line of scrimmage on this play was the Lions' 39 yard line.That's Lions center Frank Ragnow. Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. The line of scrimmage on this play was the Lions' 39 yard line.That's Lions center Frank Ragnow. Detroit has some serious athletes on the offensive line. https://t.co/jjDg12X3jY

Frank Ragnow, the Detroit Lions center, is rated as a better player than Seahawks starter Ethan Pocic. PFF ranks Ragnow as the third-best center in the NFL, while Pocic is ranked as the 21st.

Another advantage Ragnow has is that he is not injury prone. Ethan Pocic is currently on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in week one.

After five years in the NFL, Pocic has played a full season only once back in 2017. Conversely, Ragnow has missed only three games in his four-year career.

#5 DE Clelin Ferrell, from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Atlanta Falcons

It is easy to identify a big problem in the trenches when watching the Atlanta Falcons play this season. There is also a considerable salary cap problem for next year, so they have to find cheaper solutions to be competitive.

Clelin Ferrell would be a fantastic option for the Falcons. The Raiders buried the former fourth-overall pick in their depth chart. With Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue dominating the snap count, chances are Ferrell's time in Las Vegas may soon be over.

Atlanta shouldn't have to trade a high pick for him, and the team would acquire a young player with potential that is still in a rookie contract. It is a gamble worth taking for the team.

