5 most underrated NFL special teamers of all-time

In the NFL, the margin of victory can be one play, one missed tackle, or one bad coaching decision. However, often times, it is the unsung heroes of the game that make the difference between winning and losing . . . the players on special teams.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Only two players in NFL history have recorded 7,000+ scrimmage yards and 7,000+ return yards.



Before Darren Sproles, there was Eric Metcalf.

Only two players in NFL history have recorded 7,000+ scrimmage yards and 7,000+ return yards.Before Darren Sproles, there was Eric Metcalf.https://t.co/PHCHoiNaKS

Big-armed quarterbacks, speedy wide receivers and game-changing pass rushers get all the spotlight, but a key special-teamer can win games for a team in plays that may or may not make the highlight reel. Past kick returners like Devin Hester and Deion Sanders were known for their game-breaking plays, but what about the unheralded players who never got the credit for being as good as they were?

Here are five of the most underrated NFL special-teamers of all-time.

Brendan Ayanbadejo

Key Stat: 198 Special Teams Tackles

Baltimore Ravens v San Diego Chargers

One of the most unheralded players of his time, Ayanbadejo was a key part of three winning teams, including the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens. He was a three-time Pro Bowler as a special teams ace and was a key part of the Ravens 2012 Super Bowl season.

Matthew Slater

Key Stat: 5 time All Pro, 3 Super Bowl titles

New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots dynasty often comes down to the relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. However, a stout defense and key special teams players were a huge part of the team's Super Bowl success. Slater was the leader of the special teams and was named captain for eight seasons. Besides playing in his 23 career playoff games, Slater was also a seven-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



:

: NFL app No special teams player has been named to more Pro Bowls than Matthew Slater (9) #NEvsATL -- Thursday 8pm ET on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO: NFL app No special teams player has been named to more Pro Bowls than Matthew Slater (9)📺: #NEvsATL-- Thursday 8pm ET on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: NFL app https://t.co/RmtXuVQmrJ

Darren Sproles

Key Stat: Sixth in NFL history with over 19,000 career all-purpose yards

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Darren Sproles is one of the most underrated offensive players to ever play in the NFL. Sproles was not only a dangerous third-down running back, but he was one of the best return men to ever play the game. His 14-year career was filled with many highlights, including being the Chargers' all-time leader in kick return yards and is tied for the Eagles career record with four punt return touchdowns.

Eric Metcalf

Key Stat: Over 17,000 all purpose yards in 13 seasons

1995 NFL Pro Bowl

Eric Metcalf's career spanned over three decades, starting with the Cleveland Browns in 1989 and finishing with the Green Bay Packers in 2002. Metcalf led the league in kickoff returns in his second season and led the league in punt return touchdowns four different times. He's also a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler and will go down in history as one of the most dangerous players with the ball in his hands to ever play.

Sean Landeta

Key Stat: NFL All 1980s and All 1990s team

Eagles v Chiefs X

I had to have, at least, one punter on the list, and Landeta was not only of the best to ever do it, but he was able to punt at a high-level for 22 seasons.

Landeta won two Super Bowls over his career with the New York Giants but also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, St.Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers and played in the USFL before his NFL career started! Landeta was also the first punter in NFL history to earn $1 million per year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far