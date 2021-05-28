5 underrated NFL teams going into the 2021 season

Now that the NFL Draft is done and free agency has slowed down, we can look at how teams will line up heading into week one of the season. ESPN recently released their updated 2021 NFL Power Rankings, with every team ranked from one to 32.

While their power rankings are mostly a fair reflection of the league this offseason, there are a few teams that I feel are being undervalued or looked over.

Here are five underrated NFL teams heading into the 2021 season.

#1 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are the defending AFC South champions and head into this season with the realistic goal of winning the Super Bowl.

ESPN has the Titans ranked 10th in their NFL power rankings and while it’s not an unreasonable ranking, it’s a little low for me. Tennessee ranks behind both the Ravens and the Browns (more on them later), two AFC North teams who have to play each other twice.

After going 11-5 last season, the Titans are primed to compete for the number one seed in the AFC. They play the Jaguars and the Texans twice in their division, which should result in at least three guaranteed wins.

Star running back Derrick Henry has been amazing over the past two seasons and this could be the Titans’ last opportunity for him to carry the load. Tennessee should be ranked higher than 10th in any preseason NFL rankings.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

Many NFL fans will see the Cleveland Browns on this list and roll their eyes, but let me explain.

The Browns are ranked 7th on the ESPN power rankings which, while high, is not quite high enough. The Baltimore Ravens are ranked ahead of them in 6th, making them the Browns' fourth-ranked AFC team.

An NFL championship contender

Cleveland had a breakthrough season last year, finally winning a playoff game for the first time in decades. Any team that features Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt should be considered a Super Bowl contender.

I see the Browns as a top-five team heading into this NFL season.

#3 - Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys

Last season, Dallas Cowboys playoff hopes were ruined when star quarterback Dak Prescott seriously injured his lower leg against the Giants on October 11th.

Now that Prescott is back in training and looking good, the Cowboys are ready to push for a long playoff run once again.

ESPN has Dallas ranked 16th behind NFL teams like the Vikings, Dolphins and Cardinals. If the new ‘triplet’ of Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekial Elliott can remain healthy in 2021, they can challenge for a high seed in the NFC.

I’d happily take Dak Prescott over Kirk Cousins and Tua Tagovailoa, so I’d have the Cowboys ranked above both those teams.

#4 - New England Patriots

The NFL experts at ESPN don’t think much of the New England Patriots heading into the upcoming season. The Patriots are ranked a lowly 19th in their power rankings.

Any team coached by Bill Belichick deserves a little more respect. Especially a team coming off a disappointing campaign last year.

New England was busy in free agency this offseason, bringing in multiple players including Hunter Henry, Matt Judan, Nelson Agholor and Kyle Van Noy.

They also drafted Alabama rookie quarterback Mac Jones, so if Cam Newton struggles early on this season the Pats have a real backup plan.

ESPN has the Dolphins and Colts ranked ahead of the Patriots, which is plain wrong.

#5 - New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints start post-Drew Brees era in 2021. Head coach Sean Payton will have to use all his experience to propel his team to another playoff run.

ESPN has the Saints ranked 18th in their power rankings, which in some ways I agree with, but if new starting quarterback Jameis Winston can shine then the Saints could win the NFC South.

Apart from Drew Brees, the Saints are bringing back all the stars from last season and will be gunning for another NFL playoff berth. It all comes down to the play of their starting QB but the Saints should be ranked slightly higher.