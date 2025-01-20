5 most underrated players on Buffalo Bills' Championship Game roster feat. Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's Buffalo Bills once again are on the precipice of reaching the Super Bowl. Of course, they must get through the AFC gatekeeper, Patrick Mahomes. To do so, they'll need a big contribution from some of the lesser-praised parts of the roster.

Just because they haven't gotten much praise, however, doesn't mean they are not deserving of it. Here are five of the most underrated players on the Bills' squad.

Most underrated players on Buffalo Bills' Championship Game roster

#5 - Ty Johnson, RB

Ty Johnson at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

The Bills' third-string running back has been lights out in the playoffs. Just when the Bills needed a play, Johnson has delivered. Against the Denver Broncos, Johnson had a circus catch to put the Wild Card game on ice.

Then, against the Ravens, Johnson delivered some key runs that only added up to 31 total yards, but those yards arguably were the difference in the game.

#4 - Ray Davis, RB

Ray Davis at AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

In his last three games, Davis has posted a game with 7.2 yards per carry and a touchdown in one game, and in the other, he logged 15 carries for 64 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Don't be surprised if a team or two inquires about getting Ray Davis in the offseason, but for now, the Bills will need their backup running back to beat Mahomes. Put simply, his presence adds something to Josh Allen's offense.

#3 - Khalil Shakir, WR

Khalil Shakir at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Khalil Shakir wasn't on anyone's radar coming into the year as a depth piece for the Bills. While he didn't hit the coveted 1000-yard mark, he did earn 821 yards and four touchdowns.

In the playoffs, he has been targeted 13 total times, vacuuming in 12 of those catches for 128 total yards, according to Pro Football Reference. Before all is said and done, Allen will need his reliability to continue.

#2 - Von Miller, LB

Von Miller at AFC Wild Card Round-Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Von Miller logged just three tackles last season and just six sacks in 2024. For $20 million per season, many are wondering why the Bills didn't cut and run when they had the chance. Well, their patience paid off against the Ravens when Miller scooped up a loose ball to set up a touchdown.

If the playoff version of Miller from the 2015-16 Super Bowl run with the Broncos has arrived in the 2024-25 playoffs, Mahomes' life just got much more difficult.

#1 - Damar Hamlin, S

Damar Hamlin at AFC Divisional Round- Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

At this point, essentially every fan knows the story of Damar Hamlin. Initially, his survival of the heart issue that nearly took his life on the field against the Bengals was a comeback story that many believe ended when he got back on the field with the Bills.

However, as time has continued, Damar Hamlin has only gotten stronger. He spent last year on the practice squad and this year, he was a regular starter. With the season on the line against the Ravens, Damar Hamlin showed out, getting a sack and a forced fumble.

It's no longer just a feel-good story of a comeback, Damar Hamlin should be on the Chiefs' radar as someone to keep tabs on at all times.

