5 ways Cam Newton can help Carolina Panthers in Sam Darnold's absence

After a promising 3-0 start to the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers have fallen south quickly, dropping four out of their last five contests.

Things took another concerning turn as starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for the next four to six weeks. That puts P.J. Walker in line to start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, with Matt Barkley as the backup.

Cam Newton is back with the Panthers and will certainly make a profound impact

However, the Panthers ramped up the situation after inking three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton a deal worth up to $10 million for the rest of the season. It includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus.

Newton has remained on the open market since the New England Patriots cut him before the 2021 season in favor of rookie Mac Jones. He has since focused on keeping himself ready to play, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid any additional hurdles.

He played his first nine seasons with the franchise, where he established himself as one of the game’s top quarterbacks, including reaching Super Bowl 50 in 2015. However, injuries piled up after that point, preventing him from reaching his MVP form.

Jim Szoke @jimszoke GILMORE on CAM: He means a lot, you hear Carolina Panthers, you hear Cam Newton. He's probably up there top 2, top 1. A lot of people are going to be excited to watch him run around and make plays.

With Newton back in the fold, here is how the Panthers will benefit from him leading the charge:

#1 - Running game influence

Throughout Newton’s career, he’s been a huge factor in the running game. His struggles throwing the ball aside, there is no denying he is a game-changing talent when it comes to running the ball. He holds the NFL record with 70 rushing touchdowns for a quarterback and is coming off posting 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns with the Patriots.

#2 - Christian McCaffrey boost

Newton is extremely familiar with McCaffrey and what he brings to the table. It should come as no surprise that the Pro Bowler had his best season playing with the former league MVP in 2018, posting 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns along with 116 catches for 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The bottom line is Newton knows how to get him the ball where he’s most effective.

#3 - Comfort playing in Carolina

Newton called Carolina home for his first nine seasons, which will play a significant role in helping him get quickly adapted to Matt Rhule’s offensive system. The Panthers won’t have to worry about the 32-year-old dealing with any feeling uncomfortable playing where he spent almost his entire career.

Cam Newton is back at the Panthers!



Cam Newton is back at the Panthers! https://t.co/HxuJFJyv5V

#4 - Stability under center

The Panthers initially hoped that Darnold could be the missing piece that lifted them to the playoffs. As the 2021 campaign rolled along, it became evident that the USC product may not be what they wanted. Meanwhile, the Panthers know exactly what they are getting with Newton, who is a huge factor in the running game and can stretch the field with his arm. The only question that remains is how effective can be at this point in his career?

#5 - Playoff push

Most importantly, the Panthers brought back Newton to help push them toward the playoffs. Yes, they have stumbled to a 4-5 record, but the team is in the final wildcard spot with eight games left in the regular season. There is plenty of time left for Newton to push Carolina towards securing at least a wildcard berth.

