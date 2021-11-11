Sam Darnold injury: When will Panthers QB return? 

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has not played well through the last couple of weeks. He now has an injury that will cause him to miss several games. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declared that Darnold will go on IR. The quarterback is projected to be out for four weeks at the minimum after he suffered an incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. Darnold presumably suffered the damage during the second quarter of the Panthers' game against the New England Patriots.

Matt Rhule on Darnold

Rhule said in a press conference that he “thinks [Darnold] knows that this is in his best interest to take care of this right now.”

The Panthers head coach continued:

“I think we all see that Sam’s a really tough guy. He’s willing to play through anything. But it’s an incomplete fracture, so we think we caught it where we can manage it in four to six weeks and we can get him back. Obviously, he’d love to play, but player’s health comes first.”

Darnold was also in the NFL's concussion protocol prior to the game last Sunday.The fourth-year quarterback was officially listed as questionable to play but did suit up regardless. He had another tough outing, throwing for just 172 yards and three interceptions.

Chris Towers In A Taylor Swift Shirt @CTowersCBS Sam Darnold has thrown 160 passes over the past five games.



373 QB have thrown at least 160 passes in a season over the past decade. His stretch would rank:



372nd in Y/A

371st in TD%

370th in INT%



It almost literally cannot get worse. Sam Darnold has thrown 160 passes over the past five games.373 QB have thrown at least 160 passes in a season over the past decade. His stretch would rank: 372nd in Y/A371st in TD%370th in INT%It almost literally cannot get worse.

The former no. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has tempered off after seemingly being on a hot start. Darnold has tossed 10 interceptions in his previous six games and has 11 in total, which is tied for the most in the league thus far. He has not had a touchdown since Week 6. Sunday's game against the Patriots was the second game this season where he completed less than 50 percent of his throws.

Who takes over for Sam Darnold?

So far this season, Darnold has thrown for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games played. With Darnold out, former Temple Owls quarterback P.J. Walker could be the likely starter. Walker is familiar with Rhule as he was his head coach at Temple for four years. Walker has played in four games with the Panthers with one career start under his belt. Per Joe Person of The Athletic, the team will also sign quarterback Matt Barkley as Walker’s backup.

