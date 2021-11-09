NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 9 ft. Trevor Lawrence and Sam Darnold

Injury news continues to add up this week, and the impact players have once again fallen as a result of some major and minor injuries. Further updates on injuries will continue to come out today and teams are hoping for the best situation possible for their injured players.

Here's a look at five notable injuries from Week 9.

Which injury from Week 9 is the worst?

Trevor Lawrence

One of the biggest upsets happened yesterday when the Jacksonville Jaguars effectively shut out the Buffalo Bills with a final score of 9-6. The Jaguars did something that most thought was impossible: shut down the Bills offense.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game.

A huge win would not come with all the great news, as starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle in the win. The Jaguars may have messed up by allowing him back into the game after an apparent injury. Further tests revealed that Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain, but had no structural damage. His injury may just be minor.

Sam Darnold

Bad news for the Panthers, as Sam Darnold has suffered some sort of shoulder injury, and is set to have an MRI to determine the severity. If the injury is seen as limiting, then P.J. Walker will take over starting duties.

Darnold has not exactly been the best behind center, and this lingering shoulder injury may be part of the reason why. He may just need some rest.

Patrick Surtain II

In another big statement win, the Denver Broncos easily beat the Dallas Cowboys, however, rookie standout Patrick Surtain II exited the game with an apparent knee injury. That is tough news considering he has been one of the best CBs in the game.

There have been no further updates on Surtain's injury.

Chase Edmonds

The Arizona Cardinals have been fortunate to have a dual rushing attack that included Chase Edmonds and James Connor. Now it would appear that Connor will retain the starting duties, as Edmonds has suffered a high-ankle sprain.

The Cardinals are waiting for an MRI to confirm their fears of a high-ankle sprain, and if that is confirmed, Edmonds will head to the IR and miss a minimum of three games.

Matt Paradis

Tougher news for the Carolina Panthers as their starting center, Matt Paradis was carted to the locker room with what appeared to be a bad leg injury.

Further tests and results came back that Paradis suffered a torn ACL. His season will unfortunately be cut short.

