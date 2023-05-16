5 worst decisions of 2023 NFL offseason ft. Jets' gamble & Texans' massive overpay

In the NFL offseason, teams reflect, revamp and retool their rosters to compete for the upcoming season.

Good teams with decent general managers get better in the offseason, while bad teams with poor front offices get worse. The 2023 offseason has been the same, as some NFL franchises are putting up a clinic on how not to build a franchise.

From trading up to go two and three in the NFL draft to signing a washed-up former NFL MVP, this offseason has been one for the ages.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So without further ado, let's look at five of the worst decisions of the 2023 NFL offseason. We will rank from five to one as we look at five egregious mistakes franchises have made this off-season:

#5 Detroit Lions select Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 in 2023 NFL draft

How often will it be said that running backs in the NFL should not be drafted in the lottery but later on the draft board? So this is about something other than Gibbs but the usual cause of action.

The problem with drafting Gibbs does not lie in whether he will be successful. It's the fact that Detroit missed out on the opportunity to add someone else at a critical position with the 12th pick.

Gibbs will likely be a success, but a trade down would have made more sense if they were set on selecting him.

#4 Denver Broncos overpay OT Mike McGlinchey

The Denver Broncos need to shore up their offensive line if they want to get anything out of their franchise QB,Russell Wilson. However, that doesn't mean they needed to sign former 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract.

It makes sense that Denver was in the market for a tackle, but per PFF, McGlinchey was not an elite pass protector, giving up six sacks and amassing ten penalties. They must give Russell Wilson every chance to make their move to acquire him worthwhile.

We don't understand this decision, but hopefully, for Broncos fans, Sean Payton has a trick up his sleeve we don't know about.

#3 Carolina Panthers include D.J. Moore in No. 1 pick trade

You got to feel for Bryce Young. His number one wide receiver in his rookie season will be Adam Thielen, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings, and he needs an All-Pro caliber number one receiver.

Keeping Moore and trading away Burns or Brown would have given Bryce Young a true No. 1 receiver to throw to. Instead, he'll try to develop while throwing to a 32-year-old Adam Thielen and an unproven cast of second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr. and the oft-injured DJ Chark.

Let's see what the Panthers can do in the upcoming season with the offensive weapons.

#2 Houston Texans trade up for Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. is a baller, and the edge rusher is one of the most talented players out of Alabama in the past decade.

However, giving up the No. 12 and No. 33 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, a 2024 first-round selection and 2024 third-round pick for the No. 105 selection, and the No. 3 pick, used to trade for Anderson Jr., is a gross overpay.

The Texans are tired of mediocrity, but mortgaging that many picks better get you a generational talent. It's too early to see whether the Alabama Crimson Tide alum would turn out to be that, but at the moment, it's looking questionable.

#1 New York Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a Jet, and the New York Jets have gotten their best QB since Joe Namath, but at what cost?

Let's give you a rundown. The Jets traded picks in the first round, gave up a second-rounder (No. 42) and No. 207, and a 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-round one if Rodgers plays 65 percent of snaps in 2023.

Furthermore, they should have drafted a much-needed offensive tackle in the first round. Moreover, the pick protection doesn't protect them if Rodgers plays the entire season and retires, which is a distinct possibility given his age and past flirtations with retirement.

We hope that this pans out well for the sake of Jets fans. Wonder what the Green Bay Packers had in mind when they made this trade.

Poll : 0 votes