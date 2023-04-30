San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks 2023: Full list of 49ers' selections

The San Francisco 49ers came into the 2023 NFL Draft wanting to add depth to their talent-laden roster. They would have had a legitimate chance to play in Super Bowl LVII if Brock Purdy did not get injured during the NFC Championship Game.

Other teams have tried to copy their formula by signing their free agents this offseason, like Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, and Mike McGlinchey.

The 49ers filled those roster holes by signing Javon Hargrave, Matt Pryor, Jon Feliciano, and Sam Darnold, among others.

However, 49ers general manager John Lynch used their picks to select unheralded prospects who could make noise on the field.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks by Round

For the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected players from these spots:

Round 3, Pick 87

Round 3, Pick 99

Round 3, Pick 101

Round 5, Pick 155

Round 5, Pick 173*

Round 6, Pick 216*

Round 7, Pick 247

Round 7, Pick 253*

Round 7, Pick 255*

* Compensatory selections

The San Francisco 49ers made it to three of the last four NFC Championship Games. However, they’ve won only one and eventually lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans hope the front office can add players who can help deliver the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title, the last coming in 1994.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks 2023: Round 3

Ji’Ayir Brown at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

87th pick – Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

99th pick – Jake Moody, K, Michigan

101st pick – Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

The 49ers already have a solid safety tandem in Pro Bowler Tashaun Gipson and All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. But they’ve added depth to the position by drafting Ji’Ayir Brown. The 2023 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP was also a Third Team All-Big Ten member last year.

Brown finished his final year at Penn State with 74 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and four interceptions. San Francisco could use more defensive backs to defend against Cooper Kupp, Marquise Brown, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf.

Meanwhile, it’s unusual in the NFL to see placekickers getting drafted as early as the third round. But the 49ers made Moody only the second kicker to be drafted into the top 100 in the last 15 drafts.

The former Michigan standout is the 2021 Lou Groza Award winner and a 2022 Second Team All-American. He also holds the school’s record for most points (354) and longest field goal conversion (59 yards).

Latu, on the other hand, is an excellent complement to George Kittle. He can also help block in short-yardage or goal-line situations. Having another tight end may also be useful for Kyle Shanahan’s zone block scheme.

He had an impressive performance during the 2023 National Championship Game against Georgia, with 102 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers could also explore putting him on defense, given that he is a former linebacker.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks 2023: Round 5

Darrell Luter Jr. running the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

155th pick – Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

173rd pick – Robert Beal Jr., LB, Georgia

The 49ers added much-needed depth in their secondary by selecting Darrell Luter Jr. While San Francisco finished first in total yards and points allowed last season, they only ranked 20th in passing yards allowed.

He completed his collegiate career with 91 tackles, 18 pass deflections, and five interceptions. In three years at South Alabama, Luter allowed only a 45.3 percent completion rate on the passes thrown at him.

Meanwhile, the 49ers ranked 10th in sacks last season with 44. Drafting Beal gives them an additional pass rusher who can also be a solid cover guy. He led the Georgia Bulldogs with 6.5 sacks during their national championship year in 2021.

A year later, he had 20 quarterback pressures to help Georgia win consecutive titles. Despite his 250-pound frame, Beal completed the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks 2023: Round 6

Dee Winters helped TCU win the 2022 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against Michigan

216th pick – Dee Winters, LB, TCU

Winters led the defense of the TCU squad that played in the 2023 National Championship Game. He became a First Team All-Big 12 member after tallying 79 tackles (14.5 for loss) and 7.5 sacks. But he must contend for a roster spot in the 49ers’ deep rotation at linebacker.

Chances are that he might be an asset on special teams. They could also use him as a safety, given that it was his original position when TCU recruited him.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Picks 2023: Round 7

Brayden Willis - Nebraska v Oklahoma

247th pick – Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

253rd pick – Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

255th pick – Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

Willis is a 2022 Second Team All-Big 12 member after making 39 receptions for 514 yards and seven touchdowns. Aside from being an extra blocker during rushing plays or a pass-catching tight end, the San Francisco 49ers might relegate him to special teams.

Bell played five seasons at Michigan and led the team last year with 889 receiving yards. He also had a career-high four touchdowns in 2022. The 2022 Third Team All-Big Ten member could become a slot receiver or a kick returner for the 49ers.

Finally, Graham is the third linebacker selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft. In 36 games at Purdue, he collected 169 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions, and two sacks. He earned All-Big Ten Conference honorable mentions in 2021 and 2022.

